Inside the rise of Nikocado Avocado, the extreme-eating YouTuber whose meltdowns have disrupted an online community

- Nikocado Avocado is a 28-year-old YouTube star known for extreme eating videos.
- The YouTuber has made a name for himself by filming emotionally turbulent videos.
- In December 2019, accusations from another creator sparked discord in the YouTube community.
- Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, has denied those claims.
Nicholas Perry, known as Nikocado Avocado to his over 3 million YouTube subscribers across his various channels, has made a name for himself in the extreme-eating vlogger community.
Since 2016, Perry’s consumption of entire fast-food menus (often accompanied by his pet parrot) has captured the rapt attention of a YouTube audience. He is known as a mukbanger, someone who posts videos of themselves eating or binging large amounts of food online.
In 2020, the 28-year-old, who posts a video almost every day, garnered attention for his months-long feud with fellow YouTubers who accused him of abusive behavior during a collaboration video, which he later denied to Insider. Perry’s controversial response videos in the wake of the accusation had subscribers – and an entire YouTube community – concerned.
Perry has continued to post wild videos and stunts, building a large platform around his controversies.
In a September video, Perry said that he had broken three ribs while filming a video and was bedridden.
Here’s what to know about the creator.
“I was in and out of therapy since I was, like, 5 [years old],” Perry told his fellow mukbanger in a 2019 interview for Paytas’ podcast The Dish With Trish.
“I would just, like, always want attention,” he said. “I wanted the spotlight.”
Perry also told Paytas that he’d been prescribed antidepressants when he was 7 years old. Later, as a preteen, he said, he was diagnosed with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) and OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder).
While he had the musical talent, he explained, it was difficult to make a living in a city of talented and competitive musicians.
“I was just a small, little fish in a huge sea,” he said.
After several months of communication, the two met up in New York when Home made the trip up from Colombia for the Woodstock fruit festival.
The two began as friends (although Perry arrived for their first meeting wearing a tuxedo to serenade Home) but their relationship evolved after they traveled together in central America, Home said.
Perry posted a video in 2016 explaining why he no longer wanted to be a vegan YouTuber, citing his changing beliefs about consuming animal products and his frustration with the “vegan community.”
“What is with vegans?” he asked in the clip, “I’m never ‘vegan enough’ [for them].”
Years later, Perry opened up to Trisha Paytas about the effect he believes veganism had on his health.
“I had a rotted tooth, a vitamin B-12 deficiency, and I developed hypoglycemia,” he told the YouTuber on her podcast. “I don’t know if it was directly related to veganism, but I’d never had it before.”
Perry became one of the first American men to partake in the extreme-eating trend, as mukbang videos at the time were dominated by women.
Between his four channels, Nikocado Avocado, Nikocado Avocado 2, More Nikocado, and Nikocado Avocado 3, the YouTuber has over 3 million subscribers and his videos frequently receive over 1 million views.
Perry frequently posts videos with thumbnail images of himself sobbing into trays of food. Some titles include “nobody likes me, i’m done” and “my life is falling apart.”
Perry said that he’s always been dramatic and chooses to take advantage of his low moments for YouTube success.
“I’m just like ‘well, fuck it, everyone already hates me’ or ‘I’m already dramatic, lemme just grab the camera and film it,'” he explained.
He went on to acknowledge in the podcast that his emotionally turbulent videos generate the highest number of views.
“They like when I’m upset, they like when I’m crying, they like when I’m hyper,” he said, adding that he intentionally makes video titles “clickbaity.”
Four days after Perry posted the collaboration, Soo posted a video titled “Why I Am Scared Of Nikocado Avocado,” in which she described feeling unsafe with Perry in the past and while filming the collaboration. Soo also accused Perry of sending her harassing texts and taking photos from inside her home when she briefly left the room. Within hours, the video received hundreds of thousands of views (and has reached over 12 million views at the time of this post).
Perry denied allegations that he was abusive in an email to Insider.
Soo’s allegations against Perry inspired a series of increasingly lengthy back-and-forth videos between the two, who produced text messages and video footage to refute each other’s claims.
The videos have received millions of views and the comments sections are flooded with support for Soo and disdain for Perry.
“You are such a horrible, toxic person. You deserve none of the success you’ve had,” one commenter wrote on Perry’s page.
“Just my two cents over homemade chili,” she captioned the video, in which she recalled her positive experiences collaborating with both Perry and Soo, but ultimately sided with Soo.
Zach Choi, who joined Perry and Soo for the collaboration video, said in an Instagram story that he had hired legal representation to address the claims Perry made on social media.
“For those of you waiting for a response to @nikocadoavocado continued harassment, I have retained an attorney and he will be handling these matters going forward,” he wrote.
Perry denied any legal action being taken against him in an email sent to Insider.
“All of your comments over the last month are seeping into his head and he is questioning us as a couple,” he said. “And it’s all because of YouTube.”
In another video titled “Orlin left me, I hate myself, Goodbye youtube & life,” one of seven videos Perry uploaded within the week, the YouTuber sobbed while discussing his breakup and his desire to quit vlogging (while consuming vast quantities of Taco Bell).
The comments section of the video quickly filled with subscribers noting the escalation from Perry’s typical YouTube theatrics and concern for his mental health.
“This isn’t even funny or entertaining anymore,” one commenter wrote. “This is just disturbing and weird.”
“I watched this in bed today,” Perry said through tears, “and I broke down. That was supposed to be me.”
He went on to accuse Dobrik of “stealing [his] DNA” and “[his] future.”
While devouring Panda Express noodles for the camera, Perry brought up the recent death of Kobe Bryant — forgetting the NBA legend’s name.
After the video was posted, viewers called for Perry’s removal from the platform.
“You should not be allowed to have a platform to promote hate speech and lies,” one commenter wrote. “I think it’s time for YouTube to take your page Man.”
One Ohio-based viewer even created a Change.org petition titled “Remove Nikocado Avocado From YouTube” that received thousands of signatures.
“I’m just here. And I’m just stuck in this mess,” Perry said in the 17-minute clip. “It’s like I’m trapped.”
He went on to cry, rip up paper, reference the Olsen twins, bemoan the color of his Invisalign, and film close-up shots of his face.
“God talked to me in a dream. I saw Jesus and he told me the secrets of the world. God Bless everyone,” Perry captioned the video.
In one day, the video received over 60,000 views and thousands of comments from viewers — several of which compared him to fellow mukbanger Trisha Paytas and speculated about his mental health.
“I can’t tell if you’re pulling a Trisha Paytas or this is a genuine psychosis-like episode,” one commenter wrote. “It’s so concerning how far Youtubers are from reality.”
“This is the first video that actually scared me,” another added. “I’m legit scared.”
During the videos, the two usually put each other down with harmful words, calling each other “fat” or hitting one another.
“Y’all I feel like a third wheel in this toxic relationship,” one commenter said.
The constant roasting between the two has led other YouTube channels to make compilation videos including titles such as “Orlin Roasting/Fighting Nick Again for 8 minutes staight” or “Nick and Orlin throwing food at each other.“
They mention in the Chick-Fil-A video that they would want to want to do a formal wedding with a “five-course” meal, “someday” but they seemingly never got around to it, besides posting multiple mukbang videos with the title “Our Wedding Day.”
As the drama with Soo and Perry escalated, Orlin and Nicholas split after Perry posted the video entitled, “We Broke Up.”
The pair continued making videos together, including more wedding videos. At the time of publishing, the couple has nine separate videos spanning between two different channels, talking about marriage or joking around about getting married.
Concerns over Perry’s health continued to grow after he published a video of himself shopping at Walmart using a scooter.
Many of the commenters made comments about his health and how it worried them.
Perry also mentioned that he has now reached 320 pounds (145kg) and that it’s “nothing to be laughing about anymore.” He continued to say that he needs to work on his relationship off-camera. “Yesterday’s video was the last one and I meant it,” he said.
He didn’t stick to that promise.
Over the next week, Perry posted six mukbang videos of him eating in bed, each with the same title: “My New Diet As a Disabled Person.”
The thumbnails of these videos sparked conversation on Twitter as people feared for the creator’s health and questioned whether the monetization of his YouTube videos enabled what they perceived to be unhealthy habits.