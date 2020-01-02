Inside the rise of Nikocado Avocado, the extreme-eating YouTuber whose meltdowns have disrupted an online community

Nikocado Avocado has established himself as a controversial YouTube personality. Nikocado Avocado 3/YouTube

Nikocado Avocado is a 28-year-old YouTube star known for extreme eating videos.

The YouTuber has made a name for himself by filming emotionally turbulent videos.

In December 2019, accusations from another creator sparked discord in the YouTube community.

Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, has denied those claims.

Nicholas Perry, known as Nikocado Avocado to his over 3 million YouTube subscribers across his various channels, has made a name for himself in the extreme-eating vlogger community.

Since 2016, Perry’s consumption of entire fast-food menus (often accompanied by his pet parrot) has captured the rapt attention of a YouTube audience. He is known as a mukbanger, someone who posts videos of themselves eating or binging large amounts of food online.

In 2020, the 28-year-old, who posts a video almost every day, garnered attention for his months-long feud with fellow YouTubers who accused him of abusive behavior during a collaboration video, which he later denied to Insider. Perry’s controversial response videos in the wake of the accusation had subscribers – and an entire YouTube community – concerned.

Perry has continued to post wild videos and stunts, building a large platform around his controversies.

In a September video, Perry said that he had broken three ribs while filming a video and was bedridden.

Here’s what to know about the creator.