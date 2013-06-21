Meet Yasiel Puig, The Dodgers Rookie Who Is Shaking Up Major League Baseball

Yasiel Puig has only played 13 big league games and 76 games as professional since defecting from Cuba.
But thanks to his all-around talents, the explosive start to his career, and the bright lights of Los Angeles, Puig is already making a big splash.
If he can keep this up, he will undoubtedly become the next huge thing in a sport that has very few true superstars.
Here is why Puig is on the path to superstardom…
And like Bo, he is considered a true 5-tool talent (hit for average, power, run, strong arm, good glove). And there is no doubt he has the power, hitting two home runs in just his second game
But he wasn't highly regarded by some experts as ESPN left him off their list of the Top 100 Prospects of 2013
Puig started playing for the Cuban national team in 2008 when he was 17. But in 2011 he was no longer playing. Some think he was punished for trying to defect
The Dodgers gave him a 7-year, $42 million contract even though he hadn't played baseball in a year and they only saw him hit once...in a batting cage
There may be questions about his true age as one ESPN writer called him 'one of the oldest-looking 21-year-olds' he had ever met
He had a huge spring training, hitting .517 with 10 extra-base hits. But he was sent back to the minors because the Dodgers wanted to get more seasoning and they didn't have any room in the outfield
Major League Baseball didn't suspend Puig for that punch even though they handed out stiff penalties to others involved
Despite only 13 games in the big leagues he was invited to the 10th anniversary party for Jay-Z's 40/40 Club
