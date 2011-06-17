Who Is Winning The U.S. Open?

Padraig Harrington

Right now? A lot of people. There are eight golfers at 1-under at the moment.Luke Donald was briefly at 2-under through 3 holes, but gave a shot back on the fourth.



However, about half the field hasn’t even teed off yet, so it’s still VERY early on Day 1.

10:26 UPDATE: Johan Edfors of Sweden has 4 birdies on the front nine to pull ahead of the pack at 3-under. Countryman Fredrik Jacobson is at -2.

11:30 UPDATE: Ryan Palmer just broke the log jam at the top of the leaderboard. He’s at -3 with 4 more players (including Edfors) at -2.

3:00 UPDATE: Y.E. Yang is the clubhouse leader at 3-under, but Francesco Molinari has matched that score after just 4 holes. Louis Oosthuizen and Ryan Palmer finished at 2-under, followed by a large pack of -1s.

5:30 UPDATE: Rory McIlroy (-5) has opened up a two-shot on lead on the rest of the field. He’s still working on the back (really front) nine.

