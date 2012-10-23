Photo: C-SPAN

Here’s how you know who is winning the Foreign Policy debate.This is the crucial one, the final opportunity for both candidates to land a distinct punch where it is needed.



Here’s what to look for if Romney is winning:

Has Romney successfully cast doubt on Obama’s performance as a commander in chief?

How much time has Romney been able to spend talking about the National debt or the economy in the middle of the foreign policy debate?

Has Obama’s odds of winning the debate gone below 60% on inTrade, where they started?

Here are the signs Obama is winning:

Has Romney landed a punch on Obama with regards to his handling of the attacks in Libya?

Has Obama controlled the narrative?

How much has Obama been able to tie Romney to Bush?

Have Obama’s odds of winning the debate exceeded 75% for a long period of time?

We’ll have more on this as it develops.

UPDATE:

Here are some tweets from top partisans and reporters about the debate:

CBS snap poll 53% Obama, 23% Romney. Carville was right – it was a rout. — delrayser (@delrayser) October 23, 2012

Bad news for Romney: Poor performance, and lack of vision. Good news for Romney: No one knows; America had been put to sleep. #debate — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 23, 2012

Gergen on Romney: “He passed the commander-in-chief test.” — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) October 23, 2012

Bottom Line: Romney did well. My friends who support Romney for hawkish reasons … maybe not so well. — davidfrum (@davidfrum) October 23, 2012

Romney’s closer: A classic summing-up of a campaign, smartly taking advantage oflast word. (Hopefully for him, viewers still watching) — adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) October 23, 2012

Chuck Todd: Romney “let almost every single charge against him go unanswered.” — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) October 23, 2012





