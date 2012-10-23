Photo: C-SPAN
Here’s how you know who is winning the Foreign Policy debate.This is the crucial one, the final opportunity for both candidates to land a distinct punch where it is needed.
Here’s what to look for if Romney is winning:
- Has Romney successfully cast doubt on Obama’s performance as a commander in chief?
- How much time has Romney been able to spend talking about the National debt or the economy in the middle of the foreign policy debate?
- Has Obama’s odds of winning the debate gone below 60% on inTrade, where they started?
Here are the signs Obama is winning:
- Has Romney landed a punch on Obama with regards to his handling of the attacks in Libya?
- Has Obama controlled the narrative?
- How much has Obama been able to tie Romney to Bush?
- Have Obama’s odds of winning the debate exceeded 75% for a long period of time?
We’ll have more on this as it develops.
UPDATE:
Here are some tweets from top partisans and reporters about the debate:
CBS snap poll 53% Obama, 23% Romney. Carville was right – it was a rout.
— delrayser (@delrayser) October 23, 2012
Bad news for Romney: Poor performance, and lack of vision. Good news for Romney: No one knows; America had been put to sleep. #debate
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 23, 2012
Gergen on Romney: “He passed the commander-in-chief test.”
— Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) October 23, 2012
Bottom Line: Romney did well. My friends who support Romney for hawkish reasons … maybe not so well.
— davidfrum (@davidfrum) October 23, 2012
Romney’s closer: A classic summing-up of a campaign, smartly taking advantage oflast word. (Hopefully for him, viewers still watching)
— adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) October 23, 2012
Chuck Todd: Romney “let almost every single charge against him go unanswered.”
— Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) October 23, 2012
Here’s a crash course on everything you need to know about the candidates’ foreign policies >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.