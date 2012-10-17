Photo: AP

It’s never too early to start assessing the victor of the debate.Romney’s resounding victory in the first debate catapulted him into the lead into the polls. Obama needs a big comeback.



So who is winning?

One way of judging the question is by looking at InTrade.

There’s a contract specifically asking the question: Who will win the debate?

You can also look on InTrade at the general election contract, to see if Obama’s number has gone up during the debate.

Another way of judging the debate is by looking at twitter, to see which side is complaining about the debate format… which is what the losing side usually whines about.

Who is winning the debate? Enter in your thoughts in the comments.

For full coverage of the debate, see here >

