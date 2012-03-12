There's Something You Should Know About The Analyst Calling For The 'Perfect Storm' In The Stock Market

Earlier we mentioned a Barron’s piece by Randall Forsyth drawing together the work of fund manager John Hussman and a technical analysis guy named Walter Zimmernan, who says the market is in the middle of a “perfect storm.”



Hussman you know: He’s a well-respected fund manager who has completely missed the recovery since 2009. But he has a good long-term track record, and he’s a serious economist/investor who shows a lot of rigour in his approach.

But who’s Walter Zimmerman?

His title is the Senior Technical Analyst at United ICAP. He also appears to be a major doomer who calls for crashes a lot.

Last December he predicted that the market rally would go a “little” into January, but that the S&P would then go below 600 some time this year.

In November 2010, he was warning of sharply lower markets.

And in March 2009, he was talking about Hyperinflationary Depression on Glenn Beck’s show (HT: @jesse_livermore).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bottom line: Grain, salt, etc.

