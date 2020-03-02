Virgil Abloh, Off-White founder and artist director of Louis Vuitton is dead at 41. Here’s a look at the life of the luxury designer.

Abloh came under fire last year for only donating $US50 ($AU70) dollars to help bail out protesters that were arrested during the George Floyd movement.

Abloh wrote on Instagram, “The Miami community ~ I’m crazy inspired. For kids in the streets that need a bail funds [sic] for George Floyd protests, … If it heals your pain, you can have it.”

He then posted a screenshot of the $US50 ($AU70) he donated to a bail fund. He made the donation after receiving backlash for attacking looters who broke into the store of one of his friends, designer Sean Wotherspoon. In a comment on Instagram regarding the looting, he said:

“You see the passion blood sweat and tears Sean puts in for our culture. This disgusts me. to the kids that ransacked his store and RSVP DTLA, and all our stores in our scene just know, that product staring at you in your home/apartment right now is tainted and a reminder of a person I hope you aren’t. We’re apart of a culture together. Is this what you want?? When you walk past him in the future please have the dignity to not look him in the eye, hang your head in shame.”

However, Abloh’s small donation sparked more backlash, as many people brought up the fact that $US50 ($AU70) isn’t even enough to buy a pair of socks from his brand Off White.

It was also pointed out that the people were arrested for protesting police brutality against black men, such as Abloh. And he was then accused of not doing all he can to help out the Black community whose culture propelled him to fame.

It was also noted that other celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen, have donated as much as $US200,000 ($AU280,358) to help protesters.