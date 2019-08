Neil Gorsuch is congratulated by Us president Donald Trump. Picture: Getty Images

President Donald Trump selected 10th Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch Tuesday evening as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant for nearly a full year by Justice Antonin Scalia following his death last February.

More to come…

