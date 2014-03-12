The 5 Most Interesting Things We Learned About The Actor Who Plays The 'True Detective' Killer

Warning: If you haven’t watched the season finale of “True Detective,” there are spoilers.

“True Detective” fans have been buzzing with theories to the season’s end for weeks.

Now that the HBO series has finally drawn to a close, we know the man snatching up and killing women and children across Louisiana was the lawnmower man, Errol Childress.

While Childress, played by Glenn Fleshler, may have been vile on screen, in reality he’s a dad, husband, and seems like a big sweetheart.

The actor spoke with Vulture about being cast as the notorious “Spaghetti Monster” and life outside of “True Detective.”

Here’s what we learned:

1. He’s always been told he’s scary.

“I’ve played a lot of scary people in my life. I’m always being told I’m so scary. I feel like an ordinary guy.” Fleshler told Vulture.

2. He’s a dad.

With his recent role on “True Detective,” he’s finding that a little difficult.

“I’m trying to figure out how I can continue to take my toddler to the playground,” says Fleshler.

3. Getting into character really took a toll on him.

“I remember working on the scripts late at night while my wife and baby were sleeping and crawling into bed with my wife and just being in tears ’cause it was so painful to think about the big picture.”





4. He’s known for his work as a stage actor and an impressionist.

Remember all those accents Fleshler pulled off in the series finale?

He’s been in the Broadway revivals of “Death of a Salesman,” “Arcadia,” and “Guys and Dolls” along with “The Merchant of Venice.”

YouTube Glenn Fleshler working on the Broadway set of ‘Arcadia.’

5. He’s been perfecting his role as Errol since 2012 and watched a lot of “Andy Griffith” to prepare.

“The original references in the script were piles of videotapes of things that were probably from the ’50s and ’60s, which is a sort of eerie touch, to keep him [Errol] in another era.”

HBO The mountain of VHS tapes inside the Childress home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.