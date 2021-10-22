Tilly Ramsay called out a radio host for calling her ‘chubby.’ Here’s what to know about Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter and TikTok star.

Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay is Gordon Ramsay’s youngest daughter, an influencer, and TV presenter. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s youngest daughter at 19 years old.

The influencer has millions of TikTok followers and is competing on “Strictly Come Dancing.”

She recently spoke out against radio host Steve Allen’s comments about her body.

Tilly Ramsay, chef Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter, made headlines this week for responding to a radio host calling her a “chubby little thing,” saying that she wouldn’t “tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

Ramsay, whose full first name is Matilda, was responding to comments made Wednesday morning by Steve Allen, the 67-year-old host of the early show on the British talk radio station Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC).

Before Allen’s controversial comments (and the internet’s swift defense of Tilly), the 19-year-old was already a figure in the public eye. A TV presenter and influencer with millions of followers on social media, Tilly has already held down her own cooking show, drawn eyes by participating in TikTok challenges, and competed on Britain’s biggest dance competition show.

Here’s what to know about the TikTok and TV star.

Before becoming a TikTok star, Tilly was a TV presenter

Tilly has made television appearances on her father’s programs like “MasterChef Junior” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” on which she appeared in a 2018 episode wherein the show’s remaining contestants cooked dishes for her 16th birthday party.

In 2015, she got her own TV show alongside her family called “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” a BBC cooking show aimed at children. The show ran for five seasons and followed the family during their summer holidays in Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, with Tilly cooking meals for her siblings and parents.

The show ran until 2019, and in 2017 Tilly released a cookbook as a tie-in with the show, titled “Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover.”

Tilly is a TikTok star with millions of followers

Tilly posted her first video on TikTok in October 2019. In the two years since, her follower count has reached 9.6 million, and she’s amassed over 108 million cumulative likes.

Her videos frequently feature her father, Gordon, as well as other members of her family. Others show Tilly cooking and participating in TikTok challenges. Many of them, particularly those featuring Gordon earnestly taking on TikTok trends, have gone viral.

Tilly is a celebrity competitor on the BBC dance show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Tilly joined “Strictly Come Dancing,” the BBC dancing competition show also known simply as “Strictly,” for its 19th season in September 2021. The show has been exported worldwide under the name “Dancing With The Stars” (as it’s known in the United States) and has the same principle – pairing celebrities up with professional dancers.

Tilly is competing on the show with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, a 23-year-old Ukrainian-born dancer who previously appeared on the German version of “Strictly,” per his profile on the BBC’s website.

The pair have since appeared together frequently on Tilly’s Instagram and TikTok.

Tilly criticized a radio host who called her ‘chubby’

In a broadcast on KBC, Allen, the radio host, commented on Tilly’s appearance on “Strictly” as well as her body, calling her a “chubby little thing.”

Allen, during the broadcast, also said that Tilly “can’t bloody well dance” and said that he was “bored with her already,” Insider previously reported.

In a Wednesday Instagram post that currently has over 451,000 likes, Tilly said Allen’s comments went “a step too far.”

“I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age,” Tilly wrote. “However I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay, LBC, and Allen did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Kieran Press-Reynolds contributed reporting.