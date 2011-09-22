Who Is This Woman And How Is Her Startup Worth $100 Million?

This is part of our series on The 2011 Digital 100: The World’s Most Valuable Startups >>



Alexa von Tobel is the 27-year-old founder of LearnVest, a financial tools and services company that targets women.

LearnVest’s business closely resembles Investools, which was acquired by TD Ameritrade for an estimated $600 million. Mint.com was acquired by Intuit for $170 million while generating $6 million in annual revenue.

In July, LearnVest raised a $19 million round, bringing its total funding to $24.5 million. It’s seeing quick adoption among advertisers and users, and conversion rates on its recently launched subscription product are exceeding expectations. Based on its recent funding, the success of its predecessors, and its quick adoption, we estimate a $100 million valuation.

To learn more about LearnVest, check out our interview with von Tobel, below.



