Who Is The WrestleMania 27 Guest Host – The Biebs?

Vince McMahon returned to WWE RAW after a lengthy absence and announced that WrestleMania 27 would have a Guest Host. With no inside sources and a little extra time on my hands today, I thought it would be fun to make a few uneducated guesses as to who that host will be.I thought it would be fun to do this Vegas style with betting odds indicating favourites and long shots. Please bet responsibly.



Shawn Michaels 8-1 odds – Mr. WrestleMania is an obvious choice and probably the closest thing to a lock for the gig. Shawn Michaels has made sporadic appearances for the WWE since retiring at WrestleMania 26 and oh yeah, he will already be in town for his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Michaels can still go and maybe even deliver a piece of Sweet Chin Music to The Miz to make his mark on this year’s WrestleMania. The only problem here is that Michaels is almost too obvious to be the man for the gig.

Justin Bieber 12-1 odds – Yes nothing says WrestleMania than a teenage pop star with a bad haircut. Not since WrestleMania 2 and the appearance of Jonathon Taylor Thomas have the WWE made such a strong push to satisfy their teenage girl fan base of 9-13. There have been rumours and reports for months that the WWE have been hot for Mr. Bieber with months of negotiations for the big date. Isn’t it amazing how hard the WWE will work to negotiate with Justin Bieber but in 2001 they couldn’t be bothered negotiating with Kevin Nash, Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, or Sting for the Invasion angle? Well I digress. If it weren’t for those rumours, Justin would have longer odds but it looks like one way or another he is coming to WrestleMania 27.

