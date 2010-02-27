A Forensic Analysis Of Those SAC Capital Computers*

Photo: Bloomberg





UPDATE:* A source at SAC Capital swears up and down that the desk in this picture is not Steve Cohen’s. Whoever is swilling Tabasco and looking at anime drawings, therefore, it isn’t Stevie. (The person in the screensaver, moreover, isn’t a Steve Cohen mystery woman. It’s apparently someone’s kid.)

EARLIER: Bloomberg got to tour Steve Cohen’s SAC Capital office in Stamford, CT for their cover story this month.

In their profile of the secretive hedge fund manager (who wouldn’t comment for the article), there is a photo of a desk with the caption: “Cohen directs operations form the middle of the Stamford trading floor.” So it has to be Cohen’s desk, right?

Here’s what we see on it:

(Starting with the “I’m thirsty” on the computer screen, moving clock-wise)

I’m Thirsty Anime

1. A strange anime man saying “I’m thirsty,” dreaming of a glass of water (right)

2. A $? dollar bill

3. A gold trophy/stapler looking item mounted on a wooden block

4. A plain white coffee mug

5. A phone left off the hook

6. An extra large bottle of Tabasco

7. A silver picture frame

8. Computer brand of choice? IBM

9. Screen background: someone who doesn’t look anything like Cohen’s wife set as his computer background (Cohen is married to a dark-haired Puerto-Rican woman named Alexandra.) UPDATE: And no mystery why it doesn’t look like Steve’s wife: It’s not Steve’s desk. And it’s someone’s kid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.