Details Emerge On Soldier Accused Of Massacring Afghan Civilians

Photo: AP Photo/Allauddin Khan

More information is coming to light on the horrific events of this weekend, in which a US soldier is accused of massacring up to 16 innocent Afghan civilians.The soldier is currently in custody, but has not been named.



An article in the NYT has his first identifying characteristics, however.

Among them:

— He’s 38.

— Married

— Has two kids.

— Has severed in the army for perhaps 11 years.

— He’s attached to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma.

— He’s a Sergeant who supports Green Berets, though he himself is not a Green Beret.

There are still some who claim that more than one soldier was involved in the attack, but this apparently isn’t what officials believe.

