The Man Who Allegedly Killed 13 People At Navy Yard Won A Medal For Fighting Terrorism

The Navy Yard shooter has been identified as 34-year-old Aaron Alexis from Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Associated Press and NBC News citing law enforcement officials.

The shooting at Navy Yard in Washington, DC, left 13 dead and several others wounded. Alexis is reportedly among the dead, according to NBC.

The New York Daily News reports that he was killed in a gun battle with police.

Few details are available so far about Alexis, but someone with the same name was apparently arrested for discharge of a firearm in Forth Worth in 2010.

Police believe Alexis had a concealed carry permit for a weapon, the Associated Press reports.

In 2010, Alexis’ gun apparently went off while he was in his apartment. The bullet shot a hole through his upstairs neighbour’s floor.

NBC News in Dallas/Forth Worth obtained the arrest report. An excerpt from the narrative is posted below:

[The upstairs neighbour] also told me that her downstairs neighbour ARR (Alexis,Aaron) has called the police several times on her for being loud however the police always said they didn’t hear anything and no action was taken. She said that several days ago Aaron confronted her in the parking lot about making too much noise. June told me that she is terrified of Aaron and feels that this was done intentionally.

Alexis reportedly told police that he was cleaning his gun when it accidentally went off.

Alexis was also arrested in Seattle in 2004 for shooting out the tires on a man’s vehicle, according to the city’s crime blotter.

He reportedly told police the incident was brought on by an “anger-fueled blackout.”

He also told police that he was “present during the tragic events of September 11, 2001” and that the events disturbed him and left him with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Alexis is originally from New York City. His father told police that he participated in the rescue attempts after the 9/11 attacks.

Alexis was a civilian contractor, according to the New York Daily News. He might have gained access to the Navy Yard by using a former employee’s identification to get past security.

The Guardian’s U.S. National Security editor says Alexis once served in the Navy:

Navy’s Rear Adm. John Kirby confirms Aaron Alexis was the shooting suspect. A Navy aviation electrician’s mate; served 5/07-1/11.

— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) September 16, 2013

Alexis also reportedly received the National Defence Service Medal and the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, according to The Guardian.

The Global War On Terrorism medal is awarded to every member of the U.S. Armed Forces serving at least 30 consecutive days supporting operations of the Global War On Terror.

Police were initially seeking two other suspects in the case. One of the men they were seeking has been cleared. Law enforcement officials have not identified a motive for the shooting.

UPDATE: The FBI is now seeking information on Alexis:

