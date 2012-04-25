You Might Be Surprised By Who Forbes Named The Most Influential Athlete

Photo: Wkimedia Commons

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning are two of the top three most influential athletes, according to Forbes.com. But both of those NFL quarterbacks still trail behind NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.The ranking is based on a Nielsen and E-Poll survey in which recognisable athletes were measured by their likability and influence.



Johnson was considered influential by 25% of respondents and 40% ranked their feelings for the 5-time champion as “like” or “like a lot.” Johnson’s ranking is a testament to the popularity of NASCAR, as well as the importance of sponsorship in car racing.

Tebow is ranked second with 24% saying he is influential. Tebow did rank higher with 50% saying they “like” him or “like a lot.” Manning was third, followed by Manny Pacquiao and Tom Brady.

You can see the full list at Forbes.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.