Is There A Make-Up Thief Stalking Morgan Stanley?

Someone at Morgan Stanley is taking strange revenge on her cohorts.Apparently there’s some girl (assumed female) who’s been stealing a bunch of girl’s make-up at Morgan Stanley, says a source at the company.



What’s funny is, whoever the thief is, she’s disregarding some of the other more theft-worthy items left in her co-worker’s make-up bags, and instead choosing selectively based on a strategy that is completely divorced from value.

Like for example, instead of one girl’s $300 wad of cash, which apparently she left in her makeup bag, the thief chose the girl’s mascara.

And in another instance, the thief took a girl’s bronzer, but left her huge diamond earrings.

So there are really two stories here. The first is, who is the thief? Will Morgan Stanley fire her if they catch her?

The girls might not even really care. We’re not sure the theft has been reported to HR.

The second story is that girls are just leaving stuff like wads of cash and diamond earrings lying around at Morgan.

Morgan’s PR didn’t reply to a couple of emails about the incident.

