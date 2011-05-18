Here It Comes: Gawker Reveals Possible Arnold Lovechild, TMZ Reports More Romantic Liaisons

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the new Dominique Strauss Kahn and the new Tiger Woods.



With news of his having had an unknown “love child” for over 10 years breaking this morning, the dam has been broken, and more stories are coming out.

First, Gawker has identified a possible identity for the child and the mother. It turns out there was a Daily Mail story on exactly this topic from 2003.

The latter story is offline, but references to it and a National Enquirer story on the topic can be found at at the Drudge Report archives.

Meanwhile, TMZ says it was also working on the love child story, and it claims that Schwarzenegger used his Santa Monica office for liaisons.

And there’s this cryptic detail:

Now our sources say there were other women — at least two of whom repeatedly came to his office at around 1 AM with manila envelopes and would spend hours there. Sources familiar with the office when these women were coming in — approximately 5 – 7 years ago — say there were several bedrooms in the suite where they would go.

Meanwhile, Maria Shriver is about to go on Oprah, which will cement the gigantic PR gap (her, liked, him, hated).

