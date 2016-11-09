Some people believe Taylor Swift secretly told us who she's voting for with her sweater

The INSIDER Summary:

• Taylor Swift hasn’t told anyone who she supports for president.

• The sweater she wore while waiting in line to vote seems to indicate she voted for Hillary Clinton. • It looks like a famous sweater Clinton once wore.



On Election Day, there are plenty of lingering questions. But for some people, Donald Trump’s tax returns and Hillary Clinton’s emails take a back seat to who is Taylor Swift voting for?

Swift’s squad members, like Karlie Kloss, are generally pretty open about their support for Clinton. But Swift herself hasn’t openly supported any of the presidential candidates (or any of the down-ballot ones, for that matter). As the theory goes, she doesn’t want to alienate any Hillary-hating fans. And at the same time, her archnemesis Katy Perry is an enthusiastic Clinton surrogate.

Swift broke her silence about the presidential election with an Instagram post showing that she’s voting. That’s all the information she’s given us (so far).

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE ?? A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:01am PST



But wait, is it actually a cryptic clue?

As Racked pointed out, Swift’s $88 Splendid shoulderless turtleneck looks a lot like one of Hillary Clinton’s better-known outfits. Swift Squad Member Lena Dunham paid tribute to it three days ago.

“Headed to Denver to meet some of my favourite Nasty Women in support of @hillaryclinton! Let’s do all we can in the days that remain. [Right now] I’m paying tribute in my @lpathelabel cold shoulder sweater,” Dunham said.

Headed to Denver to meet some of my favorite Nasty Women in support of @hillaryclinton! Let's do all we can in the days that remain. RN I'm paying tribute in my @lpathelabel cold shoulder sweater… A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:41pm PDT



Now, some people are arguing that it’s possible Swift’s sartorial choice could actually expose her true political leanings and reveal that she’s #withher, including Verge writer Kaitlyn Tiffany, one of the first people to make the sweater connection:

taylor swift finally told u who she’s voting for with a SWEATER. i’m screaming pic.twitter.com/aqECzAkCOh

— Kaitlyn Tiffany (@kait_tiffany) November 8, 2016

Of course, Swift has a highly controlled public image so we may never know who she actually voted for. But one thing is certain — America is dying to know.

America really wants to know who @taylorswift13 is voting for pic.twitter.com/dW6CyFmJyD

— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 8, 2016

NOW WATCH: Disney makes a wedding cake with dancing projections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.