The WHO-backed trial of coronavirus drugs is dropping hydroxychloroquine since it's been found ineffective at treating COVID-19

GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images A pharmacy tech holds a pill of Hydroxychloroquine at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20, 2020.

The World Health Organisation announced Wednesday that the leads of its large Solidarity trial are dropping the hydroxychloroquine arm due to evidence of the drug’s ineffectiveness at treating COVID-19.

The researchers had only restarted the arm two weeks ago, after halting it to evaluate the drug’s safety.

The malaria drug has been touted and taken by President Trump, although the FDA does not recommend taking it without supervision and recently revoked it as an emergency treatment option for COVID.

The World Health Organisation’s ongoing Solidarity trial, which compares potential treatments for COVID-19, is no longer including the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine due to its proven ineffectiveness at treating the disease.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the trial restarted its hydroxychloroquine arm. It had been paused in light of reports that the drug might be linked to an increased risk of death for coronavirus patients, but was restarted after a safety review didn’t confirm those reports.

Now, the arm has been halted again, and this time it seems to be for good.

Evidence from both internal and external studies “suggest that hydroxychloroquine, when compared with the standard of care in treatment of hospitalized COVID patients, does not result in the reduction of mortality of those patients,” Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, who leads the agency’s research and development blueprint, said during a media briefing from Geneva Wednesday.

She said that the trial’s principle investigators decided to cut the arm based on that evidence and other analyses. “After deliberation, they have concluded that the hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the solidarity trial,” Henao Restrepo said she learned just 10 minutes prior.

She added that the decision does not “constitute WHO policy, that this is not a WHO policy recommendation,” or a reflection of if or how hydroxychloroquine may work as a coronavirus prophylaxis.

Rather, it’s strictly a decision to stop randomizing patients to take hydroxychloroquine as a part of this particular trial.

Hydroxychloroquine, as well as the related drug chloroquine, has been touted as a game-changer by President Trump, who took the drug as a prevention measure, which experts don’t recommend.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the general public should not take hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent COVID-19, and that in some cases doing so can lead to irregular heart rhythms.

The administration also recently revoked the drug’s emergency authorization for COVID-19, concluding it and chloroquine are unlikely effective in treating the disease, and that using them for that purpose could come with serious side effects.

Hydroxychloroquine is only known to be safe and effective in treating malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.

