Meet Feminism's New Billionaire Icon, Sheryl Sandberg

Nicholas Carlson
sheryl sandberg time magazine cover

Photo: Time

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is all over the news thanks to her controversial new book, a feminist manifesto called “Lean In.”In it, Sandberg says that one reason women do not hold as many positions of power in the world as men do is that they do not allow themselves to aspire to those positions.

But maybe you’re wondering who the heck Sandberg is, and why anyone cares what she has to say.

If so…

Sandberg is second-in-command at Facebook, a ~$60 billion company with a product that a billion people use. But where does she come from?

She went to high school at North Miami Beach Senior High, there…

Then she went to Harvard, where she studied economics and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1991

When her econ professor, Larry Summers, went to the World Bank, he hired Sandberg

During her early twenties, Sandberg married because she thought that was what she had to do. She quickly got divorced.

When Summers became Treasury Secretary for Bill Clinton, Summers made Sandberg his Chief of Staff.

At Google, Sandberg ran an important, profitable division: the group that allowed small business advertisers to buy Google search ads without making a phone call

Across town, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had just fired his COO, and needed another

He met Sandberg at a Christmas party and the two talked for hours off in a corner. He hired her

Sandberg brought much needed order to Facebook. One ex-employee says Facebook went from being a frat house to a real company, thanks to Sandberg

Facebook went public in 2012 at a $100 billion valuation, thanks to an advertising business that Sandberg built

During the Facebook years, Sandberg was invited to speak at Barnard's graduation. That's when she began speaking out about feminist issues.

Along the way, Sandberg married Dave Goldberg – a successful entrepreneur who sold a company to Yahoo and now runs SurveyMonkey.

Now Sandberg has written a book…

Our preview is here:

