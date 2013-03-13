Meet Feminism's New Billionaire Icon, Sheryl Sandberg

Photo: Time
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is all over the news thanks to her controversial new book, a feminist manifesto called “Lean In.”In it, Sandberg says that one reason women do not hold as many positions of power in the world as men do is that they do not allow themselves to aspire to those positions.
But maybe you’re wondering who the heck Sandberg is, and why anyone cares what she has to say.
If so…
Sandberg is second-in-command at Facebook, a ~$60 billion company with a product that a billion people use. But where does she come from?
During her early twenties, Sandberg married because she thought that was what she had to do. She quickly got divorced.
At Google, Sandberg ran an important, profitable division: the group that allowed small business advertisers to buy Google search ads without making a phone call
Sandberg brought much needed order to Facebook. One ex-employee says Facebook went from being a frat house to a real company, thanks to Sandberg
Facebook went public in 2012 at a $100 billion valuation, thanks to an advertising business that Sandberg built
During the Facebook years, Sandberg was invited to speak at Barnard's graduation. That's when she began speaking out about feminist issues.
Along the way, Sandberg married Dave Goldberg – a successful entrepreneur who sold a company to Yahoo and now runs SurveyMonkey.
