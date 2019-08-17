Everything you need to know about Scott Borgerson, the tech CEO who has been tied to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell

The latest tech figure to be tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle is Scott Borgerson, the CEO of a maritime analytics company.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Borgerson was dating and housing Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam. However, Borgerson denied the report to Business Insider, and said Maxwell was only a “former friend” who was not living at his home in Massachusetts. Maxwell was then spotted at an In-N-Out Burger joint in Lost Angeles the next day.

The relationship between Borgerson and Maxwell is still not clear: Borgerson has not responded to further requests for comment from Business Insider since Wednesday, even after the Daily Mail published more information on the alleged relationship between the two.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scott Borgerson, his company CargoMetrics, and his ties to Ghislaine Maxwell:

Scott Borgerson, 43, is the CEO of CargoMetrics, a data-analytics company for maritime trade and shipping. He cofounded the Boston-based company in 2010, and it was most recently valued at $US100 million in 2016.

Borgerson’s company has raised nearly $US23 million from investors, which include former Google CEO and Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt. Schmidt led a $US10 million funding round for CargoMetrics in August 2017, according to PitchBook.

Borgerson owns an oceanfront property, reportedly worth $US3 million, in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts. Manchester-by-the-Sea is a small town north of Boston with a population of just over 5,000 people.

The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that Borgerson has been dating and housing Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam who has stayed out of the public eye since 2016. Maxwell was a key part of Epstein’s inner circle, and reportedly recruited underage girls for Epstein and participated in their abuse.

Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Daily Mail reported Maxwell had become a “homebody” who was “hiding out” at Borgerson’s home, and that the pair have been dating for around five years. However, Borgerson denied the report Wednesday to Business Insider, and said Maxwell is a “former friend.” Borgerson said he has been travelling for work for the week, during which no one has been staying at his home.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not at my home and I don’t know where she is,” Borgerson told Business Insider. “I’m passionate about ocean policy and wish people were as interested in Jones Act reform, joining the law of the sea, and funding icebreakers.”

The Daily Mail also captured photos that it claims show Borgerson walking Maxwell’s dog in Boston. However, Borgerson told Business Insider that the dog in the photographs is actually his, and his name is Secretary Hamilton — named after founding father Alexander Hamilton, who founded the Coast Guard.

Another Daily Mail article, published Thursday, alleged details about Borgerson’s previous marriage, which reportedly ended in 2014 and through which the tech CEO has two children. Borgerson has not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment since Wednesday.

However, Borgerson isn’t the only tech mogul with ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his circle. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Marvin Minsky, MIT’s “father of artificial intelligence” have all been connected to Epstein.

