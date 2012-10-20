Everything You Need To Know About ESPN's New Star Reporter Samantha Steele

Photo: @samsteeleespn/Instagram

News broke today that ESPN reporter Samantha Steele is dating Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder.Two fairly new kids on the block are making headlines on sports blogs across the web. We know Ponder is in his second year with the Vikings, but what do we know about Steele?



Steele, only 26 years old, graduated from Liberty University in 2009. At Liberty, she was a sideline reporter for football and basketball games, and she interned at ABC Sports radio and television during the summers.

The rising star started her career at the Texas Longhorn Network and Fox but when Erin Andrews left ESPN for Fox this summer, ESPN scooped Steele up and put her in Andrews’ former College Gameday spot.

So far, Steele seems to be a favourite. Her personality is great and she’s a natural on camera. Some in the Business Insider office think she’s better than Erin Andrews already.

Steele is definitely one to keep an eye on.

On set with ESPN’s David Pollack:

Photo: @samantha_steele

Here’s Steele and her niece from Thursday night’s Oregon-Arizona State game:

Photo: @samantha_steele

Taking photos with fans:

Photo: @samantha_steele

Joking around and taking pictures of ESPN’s David Pollack sleeping #gotem:

Photo: @samantha_steele

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.