The life of Rush Limbaugh: How a loud-mouthed conservative Sacramento disk jockey transformed politics and the media

Mark Peterson / Corbis / Getty Rush Limbaugh in his studio during his radio show.

Rush Limbaugh has been one of the most popular conservative radio hosts in America for decades.

In the 1990s, he became a political force, helping Republicans take the majority in the House of Representatives in 1994.

He’s also despised by many people for mocking and attacking women, liberals, and people of other races.

In February, Limbaugh announced he had lung cancer. Shortly afterward, President Donald Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address.

Rush Limbaugh may be the most incendiary radio host in America.

Born into a line of conservative lawyers, Limbaugh hated school and saw radio as his future.

At first, his radio career was tumultuous. He was fired more than once as he discovered what could and couldn’t be said on air.

He first commanded a national audience at 37. In the 1990s, he became a political force. Every week, he spoke to millions of Americans. In 1994, he was credited for Republicans taking the majority in the House of Representatives, after campaigning vigorously on air.

According to Vanity Fair, Limbaugh’s position with conservatives is comparable to Oprah’s position with women – they both wield “concentrated and extraordinary power.”

But while Republicans have backed him and listened to him, he’s despised by many liberals for mocking and attacking minorities.

In February, Limbaugh announced he had advanced lung cancer. In the same month, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, during his State of the Union address.

Here’s his life so far.

Rush “Rusty” Limbaugh III was born on January 12, 1951, in Missouri. He came from an established conservative family.

Kimberly Butler/The LIFE Images Collection / Getty TV & radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh flashing thumbs up sign as he stands between two columns w. TVs perched on top showing him as a child & on his TV show.

His father and grandfather were both lawyers. His grandfather was one of the oldest attorneys in America, serving until he died at 104. His mother was the clown of the family. Limbaugh was a mixture of his parents.

Sources: Politico, Chicago Tribune, The New York Times, Biography.com

He loved radio from an early age.

Globe Photos/MediaPunch /IPX/ AP Rush Limbaugh.

He’d listen in while preparing for school. He told The New York Times, “My mother would be fixing me breakfast, and I’d be listening to the guy on the radio. He’d be having fun, and I was preparing to go to prison.”

Sources: Politico, The New York Times

His first job, at 13, was as a shoe shiner at a barbershop. At 16, his father got him an internship at the local radio station, because he had been a former part-owner.

Shepard Sherbell / Corbis / Getty Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh in 1992.

Limbaugh started out at the bottom of the ladder. He later became a DJ, working outside of school hours. He idolized and mimicked a Chicago DJ named Larry Lujack.

Sources: Politico, The New York Times, Fox News, Biography.com

He went to Southeast Missouri State University for a year but dropped out to pursue radio.

Globe Photos / MediaPunch / IPX / AP Rush Limbaugh.

According to the Washington Post, he “did not meet with early intellectual grandeur.” He later graduated from the Elkins Institute of Radio and Technology, in Dallas.

Source: Washington Post

In the following years, he learned what he could and couldn’t get away with on the radio.

Mark Peterson/Corbis / Getty Conservative radio talk host Rush Limbaugh entertains his audience during his television show.

On air, he used different names like “Rusty Sharpe” and “Jeff Christie.” He worked in radio in Pittsburgh and Kansas City. He was fired twice from radio stations in Kansas City, and in between spent five years working for the city’s baseball team.

Source: The New York Times

He also had two failed marriages.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Rush Limbaugh at a party in 1990.

In 1977, he married Roxy McNeely. They divorced after 18 months. In 1983, he married Michelle Sixta, and they divorced five years later. According to the Palm Beach Post, he said he struggled with love because “I’m too much in love with myself.”

Sources: The New York Times, Palm Beach Post

In 1985, he moved to Sacramento and started his own show titled “The Rush Limbaugh” show on KFBK.

Mark Peterson / Corbis / Getty Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh reflects for a moment during his radio show.

His audience doubled within a year. A year after that, he was discovered by the former head of ABC Radio, Ed McLaughlin, who hated him on the first listen, but enjoyed him the second time while driving. He found that Limbaugh wasn’t easy to ignore.

Sources: The New York Times, CBS News

In August 1988, at the age of 37, his radio show went national. It was broadcasted through 56 stations.

Shepard Sherbell / Corbis / Getty Talk show host Rush Limbaugh prepares for his program at KSEV radio station in Houston. Limbaugh is known for his controversial conservative politics in 1992.

According to The New York Times, Limbaugh broke the radio rule that personalities never look like they sound. Lewis Grossberger wrote, “Limbaugh sounds like a huge man who would wear bankers’ suits and ties and have short, neat Republican hair. And he is.”

Sources: Vanity Fair, Fox News, Cigar Aficionado

Rush was helped by the repeal of the 1987 Fairness Doctrine, which required radio stations to provide opposing opinions.

Mark Peterson /Corbis / Getty Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh takes a break during his radio show.

Once it was gone, Rush could air whatever conservative opinions he liked, within reason.

Sources: Wall Street Journal

Bucking a national trend of putting hosts on at night, Limbaugh spoke for three hours in the middle of the day.

Mark Peterson / Corbis / Getty Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh makes a statement during his radio show.

He also didn’t invite guests onto the show, so he was the main attraction. He told The New York Times, “I wanted to be the reason people listened. That’s how you pad your pocket. That’s how you establish yourself.”

By 1990, he had about 5 million listeners — the most out of any American talk show host.

Ron Galella Collection / Getty Rush Limbaugh at the Moscone Convention Centre in San Francisco in 1993.

Brian Rosenwald, who wrote a book on American talk radio, told WBUR he was popular because he did something new. He took the “high jinks” from his years as a local DJ “and infused it into a topical talk show” where he applied the values he’d gotten from his conservative father, Rosenwald said.

Source: The New York Times

His style was unique. He sang, did parodies, ranted, and pretended to cry.

Mark Peterson/Getty Rush Limbaugh during his radio program in 1995.

According to The New York Times, “His vocabulary is extensive; his diction tends to the grandiosely formal, though overblown to the point of self-parody.”

He made it clear his targets, along with liberals, were minorities — African Americans, women, activists, or environmentalists.

KMazur /WireImage / Getty Rush Limbaugh in 2003.

Source: The New York Times

As his reputation grew, he toured the country on the weekends. In 1990, he made 45 appearances, bringing in about $US360,000.

Mark Peterson/Corbis / Getty Rush Limbaugh points to the audience during his television show in 1995.

He made jokes like putting a condom on the microphone as a way to prevent profanity. He was making a point about how condoms weren’t the best way to stop sexually transmitted diseases.

Source: The New York Times

Between 1992 and 1996, he also had a television talk show.

Mark Peterson / Corbis / Getty Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh entertains the audience during his television show.

One of the more infamous and crass moments in his show is when he showed a picture of the White House cat, then compared then-13-year-old Chelsea Clinton to the White House dog.

Sources: CBS News, Mother Jones

In 1992, former president Ronald Reagan wrote him a letter after the election, declaring him “the Number One voice for conservatism in our Country.”

AP Former President Ronald Reagan campaigning in 1979.

He also wrote, “I know the liberals call you the most dangerous man in America, but don’t worry about it, they used to say the same thing about me. Keep up the good work.”

In 1992, he published the book “The Way Things Ought to Be.”

Ron Galella Collection / Getty Rush Limbaugh during 1993 National Association of Television Program Executives Convention at Moscone Convention Centre in San Francisco, CA, United States.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the point he was trying to make was to bring back the ideas from Reagan’s presidential era. He didn’t want people to attack capitalism, and he wanted to bring back self-reliance.

In 1993, he married his third wife, Marta Fitzgerald.

David Mcgough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection / Getty Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Marta.

Fitzgerald was also divorced twice. They met online when Fitzgerald, whose name was “Jacksonville Jaguar,” asked for advice on how to argue with a professor who didn’t like Reagan.

He didn’t respond, and she wrote a furious letter to him calling him “pompous.” That time, he responded.

Sources: The New York Times, Palm Beach Post

As Limbaugh’s reach grew, he called himself “just a harmless little fuzzball.” According to the Washington Post, he knew otherwise.

Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis / Getty Popular syndicated radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks at the rally for President Bush’s re-election campaign.

Limbaugh rallied behind Republicans and attacked Democrats. He knew how much power he had.

Sources: The New York Times, The New York Times, Washington Post

He attacked former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Kimberly Butler/The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh winking as he manipulates marionette of former President Bill Clinton.

Limbaugh attacked Clinton for not fighting in the Vietnam War.

Limbaugh also hadn’t fought. He avoided being drafted after he found he had a cyst in his backside. But that didn’t stop him criticising Clinton. He also attacked Hillary Clinton, saying she kept a “testicle lockbox” and castrated men.

Sources: Washington Post, Media Matters

According to The New York Times, he “commanded the air war.” One poll found that people who listened to Rush for at least 10 hours every week were three times more likely to vote Republican.

Lennox McLendon / AP Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh in 1998.

Sources: The New York Times, The New York Times,

In 1994, he was made an honorary Republican and given a “Majority Makers” pin. Many Republicans said he was responsible for the party’s success taking over the House of Representatives.

Maureen Keating/CQ Roll Call / Getty Newly elected Senator Fred Thompson, R-Tenn., and talk-show host Rush Limbaugh after a Saturday night dinner at Camden Yards. 1994

It was the first time Republicans had the majority in 40 years.

Sources: The New York Times, Washington Post

Despite his close ties with the GOP, radio was a business for him.

Win McNamee/Getty Radio personality Rush Limbaugh in 2006.

He told his biographer, “First and foremost, I’m a businessman. My first goal is to attract the largest possible audience so I can charge confiscatory ad rates. I happen to have great entertainment skills… that enables me to sell airtime.”

Source: Politico

Limbaugh’s radio show continued to grow. In 2001, it was syndicated to almost 600 stations by Premiere Radio Networks, in a nine-year deal that earned him about $US200 million.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks at the National Association of Broadcasters October 2, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Source: CNN

That same year, he went deaf from an autoimmune ear disease. He lost almost all of his hearing.

George Gojkovich/Getty Radio talk show host and political commentator Rush Limbaugh.

For about four months, he did his radio program by relying on his staff and his teleprompter. In early 2002, he received a cochlear implant, which enabled him to hear again.

Source: CNN

In October 2003, he resigned from ESPN, where he was working as a commentator, over controversial comments he made about then Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Getty Images Donovan McNabb.

Sources The New York Times, CNN

He said McNabb was overrated, and that the media gave him too much credit because he was African-American. He never apologised for his comments, which were widely criticised as racist.

Robert Giroux / Getty Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

Sources The New York Times, CNN

About a week later, he checked himself into rehab to deal with an addiction to prescription pain medication.

John Medina / WireImage / Getty Rush Limbaugh at the San Jose Civic Auditorium in San Jose, California in 2005.

He made his announcement before The National Enquirer could run its front-page spread with the headline, “Rush Limbaugh Caught in Drug Ring.”

Sources: CNN,NY Daily News, Palm Beach Post

The story came from his housekeeper, who alleged he was taking up to 30 Oxycontin pills a day.

John Medina / WireImage / Getty Rush Limbaugh during Rush Limbaugh at San Jose Civic Auditorium – February 8, 2005 at San Jose Civic Auditorium in San Jose, California, United States.

Limbaugh took five weeks off work. Despite his addiction, he had spoken on-air about drug users needing to be punished, especially white drug users.

Sources: CBS News, ABC News

In 2004, he divorced from his wife Marta while he was being investigated for “doctor shopping,” which is when a person goes to different doctors to get the same subscription multiple times.

Ron Edmonds / AP Rush Limbaugh in 2009.

Source: Palm Beach Post

In 2005, his political views started to get more stark.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Radio talk show host and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh in 2007.

After some Republicans voted against oil drilling in the Arctic, he said on-air, “There’s no such thing as a moderate. A moderate is just a liberal disguise, and they are doing everything they can to derail the conservative agenda.”

Source: The Atlantic

In 2006, he was arrested on a charge of fraud to conceal information to obtain prescriptions.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh in 2003.

The investigation found he had managed to get around 2,000 pain killers from multiple doctors in about six months.

Limbaugh pleaded not guilty, and the charge was dropped as long as Limbaugh continued with his drug treatment.

Sources: CBS News, NBC News

In 2006, Limbaugh said Michael J. Fox was exaggerating his Parkinson’s disease symptoms.

Jason Kempin/Getty Image

Fox had been in a few ads for politicians who supported stem cell research. Limbaugh said on-air, “He’s moving all around and shaking and it’s purely an act … this is really shameless of Michael J. Fox. Either he didn’t take his medication or he’s acting.”

Sources: The New York Times, Washington Post

In 2008, he launched “Operation Chaos,” where he called for Republicans to vote for Hillary Clinton to try and stop Obama from winning the Democratic presidential nomination. It didn’t work.

Reuters/Jim Young US Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) attend a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 20, 2008.

Source: CBS News

Four days into Obama’s first term, he said the president’s failure was all he wanted.

AP Photo/Ryan Gardner In this Friday, May 9, 2008 picture, Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., speaks during a rally in the Memorial Quad on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore.

At that point, the Republicans were looking like a “headless horseman,” according to The New York Times. Limbaugh knew it, and he urged the party to not concede to the Democrats. He was against any bipartisanship.

Sources: The Telegraph, The New York Times, The New York Times

He was also pushed to a more prominent position in the Republican party when Obama famously said, “You can’t just listen to Rush Limbaugh and get things done.”

Associated Press Obama being inaugurated in 2009.

Source: The New York Times

In 2008, his show was extended until 2016, with a pay raise that saw him earn $US50 million a year.

Bill Pugliano/ Getty Images Limbaugh.

On-air, he said, “I’m not retiring until every American agrees with me.”

Source: The New York Times

In 2009, Limbaugh turned on Republicans who had voted for a new carbon capping system.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Radio talk show host and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh in 2007.

By 2010, according to The New York Times, Limbaugh had become the “brains and the spirit” behind the resurgence of the Republican party. He was pushing the party to the right.

Sources: The Telegraph, The Atlantic, WBUR

In 2010, he married his fourth wife, Kathryn Rogers. Elton John sang at the wedding.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Kathryn Rogers and Rush Limbaugh in 2008.

Source: NBC Chicago

He went a step too far in 2012. On-air, he called Sandra Fluke, a contraception advocate, a “slut,” and said that she and other women should make a sex tape for him.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Sandra Fluke, the law student Rush Limbaugh infamously attacked because of her stances on birth control, introduces the US President during a campaign event Auraria Event Centre in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2012.

It was a turning point in his controversial career.

Source: The New Republic

Obama publicly said he supported Fluke, which meant that it was suddenly in the national news cycle.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP President Barack Obama, accompanied by Sandra Fluke, waves at a campaign event at the University of Colorado Auraria Events Centre, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012,

Source: Politico

Liberal media group Media Matters campaigned for advertisers to drop Limbaugh, and the slogan “Flush Rush” made its rounds on social media.

Wes Duplantier / AP The Missouri chapter of the National Organisation for Women, unload rolls of toilet paper in state House Speaker Steven Tilley’s office Monday, March 19, 2012 in Jefferson City,

Source: Politico

His comments had long-lasting effects.

Jeff Robertson / AP A woman holds a poster during a protest at the state capitol Wednesday, March 28, 2012, in Jefferson City.

In 2016, advertisers still avoided him, and he had been dropped from key radio stations in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. Some companies stopped advertising on the radio altogether to avoid being linked to controversies.

In 2015, Limbaugh said on-air that second-hand smoke was not dangerous. He said it was a “myth.”

Harry Langdon/Getty Rush Limbaugh poses for a Portrait on July 6th, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.

He also said, “Not everybody that smokes gets cancer. Now, it’s true that everybody who smokes dies, but so does everyone who eats carrots.”

Second-hand smoking does, in fact, cause cancer.

Sources: NY Daily News, RushLimbaugh.com

In 2016, Limbaugh didn’t attack Donald Trump as he ran for president. He didn’t support him either.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty President Donald Trump hugs US radio talk show host and conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh before delivering remarks at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on November 5, 2018.

At that point he had an audience of about 13 million weekly listeners, and by not criticising him some said he had helped Trump enter the White House. As Politico wrote, he was “agnostic.”

Source: Politico

But the move might have backfired. In 2018, he was replaced by Sean Hannity on a list of the most important radio hosts in America.

Jeff Roberson/AP Photo Television personality Sean Hannity, right, speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Hannity had usurped him, due to his close relationship with Trump. It didn’t help that Trump watches television and doesn’t listen to the radio.

In February 2020, he announced he had advanced lung cancer. He told his listeners he wouldn’t be able to be on air every day due to the treatment he needed.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty US radio talk show host and conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh in 2018.

Source: NBC News

Later, in February, he was awarded the Medal of Freedom. It’s America’s highest honour for a civilian. Former winners include Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., and Mother Teresa.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Radio personality Rush Limbaugh applauds after being awarded the Medal of Freedom by First Lady Melania Trump after being acknowledged by US President Donald Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020.

It was the first time one had ever been awarded during a State of the Union address. It was widely criticised because of Limbaugh’s comments.

