ROBERT GRIFFIN III: 14 Things You Need To Know About The Phenom Who Already Has NFL Junkies Drooling

Tony Manfred
robert griffin iii baylor bears

Photo: AP

Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III is going to be the No. 2 pick in next week’s NFL Draft, right behind Andrew Luck.Over the last few months, Griffin has shown that he has what it takes to be a star both on and off the field.

He’s smart, funny, talented, and has a fantastic nickname (“RG3”)

He graduated from both high school and college early, and now he’s poised to take the NFL by storm at age 22.

RG3 was born in Japan to two military parents. He moved a bunch before finally settling outside Fort Hood, Texas

Source: Grantland

Source: Grantland

He was a great athlete. He made the semifinals of the Olympic Trials in the 400m hurdles in 2008

Source: DyeStat

But football is his first love. He decided to go to Baylor, graduating high school early so he could enroll in the Spring

Baylor is consistently one of the worst teams in the Big 12. Griffin started as a freshman, but the team only went 8-16 in his first two seasons

But by his senior year, he turned Baylor into a power. He threw for 36 TDs and completing more than 75% of his passes

He won off the field too. He proposed to his girlfriend by singing an original song!

After the season ended, RG3 blew up when the country started to find out how much charisma he had

He showed up to the Heisman Trophy presentation in Superman socks, complete with a little cape

Source: Grantland

In the run-up to the draft, RG3 blew everyone out of the water. He dominated his pro day, and become the consensus No. 2 player in the draft behind Andrew Luck

In February, the Washington Redskins gave up a small fortune to trade up to the No. 2 slot so they could draft him

Regardless of the criticism, RG3 is going to go No. 2. He even landed on the covers of both SI and ESPN The Magazine ahead of Andrew Luck this week

Now meet the No. 1 pick

ANDREW LUCK: Meet The No. 1 Pick Who Could Be The Next Peyton Manning >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.