ROBERT GRIFFIN III: 14 Things You Need To Know About The Phenom Who Already Has NFL Junkies Drooling

Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III is going to be the No. 2 pick in next week’s NFL Draft, right behind Andrew Luck.Over the last few months, Griffin has shown that he has what it takes to be a star both on and off the field.



He’s smart, funny, talented, and has a fantastic nickname (“RG3”)

He graduated from both high school and college early, and now he’s poised to take the NFL by storm at age 22.

