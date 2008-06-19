Who Is Responsible For Outrageous Gas Prices? Fat People

A CNBC guest this morning blamed vertiginous gas prices partly on the extra weight many Americans lug around.



Obesity, the expert said, costs American airlines “hundreds of millions of dollars a year.” And the extra fuel required to transport that gratuitous blubber on planes, trains, and automobiles drives prices much higher than they would otherwise be.

And here we thought the problem was the Bush administration…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.