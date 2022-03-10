Meet Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ former boyfriend and business partner at Theranos, who is now on trial for fraud

The fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes rocked Silicon Valley last year.

The one-time Silicon Valley star was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy in January after a four-month trial.

Two months later, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who is Holmes’ ex-boyfriend and the blood-testing startup’s former president and COO, now faces his own fraud trial for the same charges brought against Holmes. The two are co-defendants in the Department of Justice’s case, but their trials have been separated.

While Holmes was once lauded as the next Steve Jobs and deemed the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, Balwani is an enigma. Online information and photos of him predating the DOJ’s case are incredibly scarce, especially considering his tenure in the tech industry and position as a C-suite executive.

As Balwani’s trial begins, here’s a closer look at what we do know about his often-mysterious life and career:

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was born in Pakistan in June 13, 1965. To this day, it’s unclear why his nickname is Sunny. Source: The Independent

He and his parents later moved to India before coming to the US. Source: The Independent

In 1986, he began studying information systems at The University of Texas at Austin. Newsweek Source: The Independent

He later went on to work as a sales manager for Microsoft in Northern California. Source: The New York Times

He also worked at Lotus Software, but his position and tenure there are unclear. Source: Newsweek

Amid the dot-com boom, Balwani joined a startup called CommerceBid as president in October 1999. The software development company hosted online business-to-business auctions. Source: The New York Times

The startup was acquired within a year by another software development company, Commerce One, for $225 million. Source: The New York Times

The dot-com bubble burst not long after and the company went bang, but not before Balwani walked away with a reported $40 million. Source: The New York Times

Balwani was once married to an artist named Keiko Fujimoto. They lived together in San Francisco before divorcing in 2002. The Independent Source: UniCourt

In 2003, he went back to school, pursuing an MBA at UC Berkeley. It was around this time that he met Holmes. Source: The Independent

They met on a trip to Beijing that was part of a summer Mandarin immersion program run by Stanford University. Holmes was 18 years old at the time, and Balwani was 37.

They initially became friends and grew romantically involved later, around the time Holmes dropped out of Stanford at 19 years old to focus on Theranos. Source: Business Insider

In Theranos’ infancy, Balwani gave Holmes advice and encouragement. As they became romantically involved, they began living together, sharing a condo in Palo Alto by the summer of 2005. Source: “Bad Blood”

In 2008, Theranos’ board wanted to replace Holmes as CEO with someone more experienced. She ultimately convinced the board to let her stay, partly by promising to bring on Balwani, who she said would help patch things up at the company, though she didn’t disclose their relationship. Balwani ended up giving Theranos a personal loan of between $12 and $14 million after the well nearly ran dry at the company, and he became Holmes’ right-hand man in 2009. Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley startup Source: “Bad Blood” podcast

Theranos employees viewed Balwani, who was president and COO in his time at Theranos, as “the enforcer.” Source: Business Insider

According to John Carreyrou’s book on the Theranos saga, “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” Balwani tracked how long employees were working, even telling one software engineer “I’m going to fix you” after confronting the staffer with a security tape of him only working an eight-hour day. The employee resigned and left, as Balwani called a security officer to go after him and later called the cops on the staffer. Source: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup

Balwani was known to fire employees on the spot at Theranos and scold lab scientists when tests failed. Source: 60 Minutes

In October 2015, Carreyrou, then a Wall Street Journal reporter, published an exposé on Theranos’ testing struggles that would be the start of the company’s downfall.

In 2016, the Journal reported that Theranos was under scrutiny by the FDA, SEC, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Street Journal, Wired Source: Wall

Later that year, in May, Balwani left Theranos amid the regulatory probes of the company. Source: Business Insider

In March 2018, the SEC charged Balwani, Holmes, and Theranos with “massive fraud.” The agency accused them of “raising more than $700 million from investors through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company’s technology, business, and financial performance.” Source: SEC

While Holmes and Theranos agreed to settle the SEC’s fraud charges against them without admitting nor denying the allegations, Balwani has tried to fight the charges in California federal district court. Source: Business Insider

As for Balwani and Holmes’ relationship, it remained a secret for a while. In deposition tapes obtained by ABC News in 2019, Holmes confirmed they had been living together and romantically involved. Investors had been kept in the dark about their relationship, which ended around the time Balwani left Theranos. Source: ABC News

In June 2018, Balwani was indicted on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Holmes was indicted on the same charges. One of these counts was dropped during the course of Holmes’ trial, so Balwani now faces 10, not 11, counts.

Holmes’ trial may have shed some additional light on Balwani, as many witnesses, including Holmes herself, spoke about him on the stand. Source: Business Insider

Holmes testified that Balwani emotionally and physically abused her, which he has denied. Source: Business Insider

Former Theranos employees testified that Balwani dismissed concerns they raised about the company’s testing capabilities. Source: Business Insider

Theranos whistleblower Erika Cheung, a former lab worker at the company, said Balwani told her, “What makes you think you’re qualified to make these calls?” when she raised testing issues with him. Source: Business Insider

Alan Eisenman, a retired money manager and financial planner, first invested in Theranos in 2006 and said he grew concerned when he stopped receiving quarterly updates about the company from Holmes. When Eisenman tried to get information about Theranos’ happenings, he said Balwani was “hostile” and “aggressive” towards him. When Eisenman discussed potentially selling his shares in Theranos, Balwani responded, “Your emails are insulting full of inaccurate statements and wasteful of our time. Our next response to this email and all your future emails will come from our counsel.” Source: Business Insider

Now, Balwani’s own trial is kicking off.

Jury selection in his trial began Wednesday, and opening statements are slated for Friday. Source: Law360

As his trial gets underway, Balwani’s role at the company is also a focal point in the new Hulu limited series, “The Dropout,” which premiered March 3 and gives a dramatized account of the rise and fall of Theranos and Holmes, who is played by Amanda Seyfried. The show is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name.