MEET PSY: The South Korean YouTube Sensation Taking The Nation By Storm

Photo: Jordan Strauss / AP, Invision

The days of Bieber fever are over. Enter the Psy-chotic reign of PSY.The Korean pop star hailing from Seoul stole the spotlight at the Video Music Awards, the American airwaves for the past week, and has even signed a deal with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, earlier this month.



Released July 15, his international viral hit “Gangnam Style” is now the most-liked video in YouTube history surpassing LMFAO‘s “Party Rock.”

Since its debut, the video has acquired more than 229 million views, and is currently number one on the iTunes chart overtaking Taylor Swift‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

However, who is the mystery hip thruster who’s gained Internet fame?

Well, he’s sort of a rebel. He’s had run ins with the laws and drugs, and also brushed off higher education for stardom.

Sure, America’s rolling out the red carpet for PSY right now; however, the singer’s been a big deal in South Korea long before teaching Britney how to horse trot on “Ellen.”

