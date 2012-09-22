MEET PSY: The South Korean YouTube Sensation Taking The Nation By Storm

Photo: Jordan Strauss / AP, Invision
The days of Bieber fever are over. Enter the Psy-chotic reign of PSY.The Korean pop star hailing from Seoul stole the spotlight at the Video Music Awards, the American airwaves for the past week, and has even signed a deal with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, earlier this month.
Released July 15, his international viral hit “Gangnam Style” is now the most-liked video in YouTube history surpassing LMFAO‘s “Party Rock.”
Since its debut, the video has acquired more than 229 million views, and is currently number one on the iTunes chart overtaking Taylor Swift‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
However, who is the mystery hip thruster who’s gained Internet fame?
Well, he’s sort of a rebel. He’s had run ins with the laws and drugs, and also brushed off higher education for stardom.
Sure, America’s rolling out the red carpet for PSY right now; however, the singer’s been a big deal in South Korea long before teaching Britney how to horse trot on “Ellen.”
According to his official Facebook page, PSY debuted in 2001 with his first album 'Psy From the Psycho World.'
His first song was titled 'Sae,' and guess what, it's also about sexy ladies.
'Gangnam Style' is featured on the rapper's latest CD.
Here are his albums in case you want to check them out:
- PSY from the PSYcho World! (2001)
- Sa 2 (January 16, 2002)
- 3 PSY (September 19, 2002)
- Pssazip (July 24, 2006)
- Psyfive (October 20, 2010)
- PSY's Best 6th Part 1 (2011)
During his appearance on 'Ellen,' PSY revealed people call him 'Sai.'
However, he decided to change his name to the homophone when he started singing.
PSY revealed in an interview his grandfather passed away three days after his arrest. As a result, his biggest regret was his inability to attend his funeral.
In the same interview he said school was never his thing.
Psy attended Boston University & Berklee College of Music before supposedly dropping out because of early class times.
PSY has a wife and four-year-old twin daughters, and has no trouble bragging about wife of six years Yoo Hye Yeon:
'She is the type of wife that all men are envious of,' said PSY.
In South Korea, all men between the ages of 18-35 must serve in the military.
Though PSY was reported to serve his time from 2003 to 2005, reports surfaced the singer neglected to fulfil his duties.
After going to court, PSY was ordered to serve a second term in August 2007 until 2009, leaving behind his wife and daughters born two months prior.
PSY shared his ubiquitous motto with Britney Spears on 'Ellen' saying the phrase is the mindset behind the dance.
