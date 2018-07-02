The fabulous life of Princess Beatrice, who is 10th in line for the throne, vacations with Karlie Kloss, and is expecting a royal baby in the fall

She is the older sister of Princess Eugenie. They’re cousins with Prince William and Prince Harry.
Beatrice is 19 months older than her sister, Eugenie. They’re pictured with their cousins in Klosters, Switzerland, in January 1995.
She was Head Girl at St. George’s School in Ascot.
Princess Beatrice posed on her first day of school at St. George’s in 2000.
After studying history, she graduated from the University of London in 2011.
She studied history and the history of ideas at Goldsmiths College, achieving a 2:1, before starting internships, according to the BBC.
Her first job was “a research analyst at a boutique private wealth firm,” according to her current employer.
Her bio on the royal family’s official website says that she now “works full time in business.”
She’s been described as a “business matchmaker” connecting startups with potential investors in her work with Afiniti, an American software company, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.
The company’s website says she “is responsible for the management of the strategic Afiniti partnerships as well as company growth through unique initiatives and client development.”
The Daily Beast speculated in 2017 that she was working more as a brand ambassador since the company had declined to further explain her involvement. The Duke of York’s office has simply said that she’s “continuing to work in business.”
She’s also patron of a number of charities focused on improving the lives of young people.
She supports Children in Crisis and Teenage Cancer Trust, among others.
And meets renowned changemakers through her charity programs.
Princess Beatrice met Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin during a reception for Youth, Education and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in 2013.
OK! magazine previously reported that Beatrice and her sister were worth an estimated $US4.6 ($AU6) million.
That fortune, which the magazine estimated in 2018, reportedly comes from royal trust funds as well as from accounts set up after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.
Princess Beatrice is friends with Karlie Kloss and other celebrities, and she has accompanied them on glamorous vacations.
On a 2018 vacation in Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert, Princess Beatrice was joined by Victoria’s Secret supermodel Karlie Kloss, singer Ellie Goulding, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Joshua Kushner — Jared Kushner ‘s brother and Kloss’ husband.
Beatrice and Mozzi are expecting a baby in the fall.
“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the royal family announced in a statement. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”
The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, and the fourth royal baby to be born this year.