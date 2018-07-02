The fabulous life of Princess Beatrice, who is 10th in line for the throne, vacations with Karlie Kloss, and is expecting a royal baby in the fall

Her bio on the royal family’s official website says that she now “works full time in business.”

She’s been described as a “ business matchmaker ” connecting startups with potential investors in her work with Afiniti, an American software company, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

The company’s website says she “is responsible for the management of the strategic Afiniti partnerships as well as company growth through unique initiatives and client development.”

The Daily Beast speculated in 2017 that she was working more as a brand ambassador since the company had declined to further explain her involvement. The Duke of York’s office has simply said that she’s “continuing to work in business.”