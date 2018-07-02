Search

The fabulous life of Princess Beatrice, who is 10th in line for the throne, vacations with Karlie Kloss, and is expecting a royal baby in the fall

Talia Lakritz
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice is one of the Queen’s grandchildren. Tristan Fewings/Getty
Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.
Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Sarah, Duchess of York, attend Ascot in 2018.
Princess Beatrice with her parents in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
She’s Queen Elizabeth’s fifth grandchild.
That makes her 10th in line to the throne.
Princess beatrice queen
Princess Beatrice with the queen. Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images
She’s the third woman in the line of succession. Princess Charlotte is the first, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet.
Beatrice can usually be spotted along with other members of the royal family at ceremonial events like Trooping the Colour.
Princess beatrice trooping the colour skitch
Princess Beatrice at Trooping the Colour. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice is pictured attending Trooping the Colour, a celebration of the Queen’s birthday, in 2018.
She is the older sister of Princess Eugenie. They’re cousins with Prince William and Prince Harry.
William, Harry, Eugenie, Beatrice - January 1995 - Klosters, Switzerland
From left: Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince William. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Beatrice is 19 months older than her sister, Eugenie. They’re pictured with their cousins in Klosters, Switzerland, in January 1995.
She was Head Girl at St. George’s School in Ascot.
Princess beatrice young
Princess Beatrice in high school. Liaison
Princess Beatrice posed on her first day of school at St. George’s in 2000.
After studying history, she graduated from the University of London in 2011.
Princess beatrice prince andrew sarah ferguson
Princess Beatrice at her graduation with her parents. Ian Nicholson – WPA Pool/Getty Images
She studied history and the history of ideas at Goldsmiths College, achieving a 2:1, before starting internships, according to the BBC.

Her first job was “a research analyst at a boutique private wealth firm,” according to her current employer.

Her bio on the royal family’s official website says that she now “works full time in business.”
Princess beatrice office
She’s a ‘business matchmaker.’ Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
She’s been described as a “business matchmaker” connecting startups with potential investors in her work with Afiniti, an American software company, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

The company’s website says she “is responsible for the management of the strategic Afiniti partnerships as well as company growth through unique initiatives and client development.”

The Daily Beast speculated in 2017 that she was working more as a brand ambassador since the company had declined to further explain her involvement. The Duke of York’s office has simply said that she’s “continuing to work in business.”

She’s also patron of a number of charities focused on improving the lives of young people.
Princess beatrice charity
Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI in New York City in 2016. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald
She supports Children in Crisis and Teenage Cancer Trust, among others.
And meets renowned changemakers through her charity programs.
Princess beatrice malala
Princess Beatrice and Malala Yousafzai. Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice met Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin during a reception for Youth, Education and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in 2013.
OK! magazine previously reported that Beatrice and her sister were worth an estimated $US4.6 ($AU6) million.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Getty Images/Chris Jackson
That fortune, which the magazine estimated in 2018, reportedly comes from royal trust funds as well as from accounts set up after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.
Princess Beatrice is friends with Karlie Kloss and other celebrities, and she has accompanied them on glamorous vacations.
Karlie kloss princess beatrice
Princess Beatrice and Karlie Kloss. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images
On a 2018 vacation in Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert, Princess Beatrice was joined by Victoria’s Secret supermodel Karlie Kloss, singer Ellie Goulding, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Joshua Kushner — Jared Kushner ‘s brother and Kloss’ husband.

She even attended Kloss and Kushner’s second wedding in Wyoming in June 2019, according to Kloss’ Instagram.

She combines her fashion sense with her charity work on occasion.
Princess beatrice sarah ferguson runway
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson walked down the catwalk at the Fashion Relief Show during London Fashion Week in 2007.
She attended the 2018 Met Gala in a regal purple dress with embellished neck and shoulder pieces.
Princess beatrice met gala
Princess Beatrice at the Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The theme of the gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Her Philip Treacy fascinator at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was another memorable style moment.
Princess beatrice fascinator
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The hat was later auctioned off for charity for $US109,435 ($AU149,099), according to Marie Claire.
But she’s worn eye-catching fascinators at many royal engagements.
Princess-Beatrice
Princess Beatrice in a fascinator. WPA Pool / Getty Images
They match her outfits perfectly.
Some are more ornate than others.
Princess beatrice hat
Another style moment from Princess Beatrice. Ian McIlgorm/Pool/Reuters
She wore an elaborate butterfly fascinator to the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008.
She’s the first member of the royal family to ever complete the London Marathon.
Princess beatrice marathon
Running the London Marathon. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice ran the London Marathon in 2010 as part of a 34-person human caterpillar to raise money for charity.
She may or may not have a secret Instagram.
Princess beatrice instagram beayork
This might be her Instagram. beayork/Instagram
Princess Beatrice was tagged in a group photo that included Karlie Kloss at a birthday party in LA as @beayork. It’s a private account, so there’s no way to know for sure if it’s hers. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, has a public Instagram account.
She had been living in St James’s Palace with her sister Eugenie, but reportedly moved out when Eugenie got married.
St james's palace london
According to The Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie lived together in St James’s Palace in central London for 10 years. But apparently only full-time royals get to live on palace grounds for free. Their father, Prince Andrew, had reportedly been paying upwards of $US26,000 ($AU35,423) per year in rent. Since Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, Beatrice splits her time between London and New York City.

St James’s Palace is one of many properties owned by the royal family.

She broke up with Uber executive Dave Clark after nearly 10 years and began dating businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2018.
Princess beatrice edoardo mapelli
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Portrait Gala 2019 in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Beatrice and Clark dated for almost 10 years after Prince William introduced them at a birthday party, according to People. They split in 2016, and Clark got engaged to Lynn Anderson less than a year later, tying the knot in 2017.

Princess Beatrice began dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2018 after Mozzi split from Dara Huang, his fiancée and the mother of his child. Mozzi has some royal lineage himself — his father is an Italian count.

The couple made their first public appearance in March 2019 and attended other events like the royal wedding of Ella Windsor in May.

Princess Beatrice got engaged to Mozzi in 2019 with a ring he designed worth an estimated $US100,000 ($AU136,244).
Princess Beatrice royal engagement ring
The couple’s official engagement photos. Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace
Mozzi designed the 3.5-carat ring with tapered baguettes in collaboration with designer Shaun Leane.
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2020.
Princess beatrice wedding photo 2
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their wedding ceremony. Benjamin Wheeler
Their original wedding plans involved a ceremony at Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace and a wedding reception at Buckingham Palace in May, but they had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a lavish royal wedding, they held a secret ceremony in The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and close family members.

Beatrice borrowed a gown from the Queen that Norman Hartnell designed in the 1960s, and reworked it by adding triple organza sleeves and embroidered vintage diamantés

Beatrice and Mozzi are expecting a baby in the fall.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon in July 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the royal family announced in a statement. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild, and the fourth royal baby to be born this year.

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, both welcomed baby boys earlier this year, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby girl over the summer.