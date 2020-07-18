The fabulous life of Princess Beatrice, who is worth $4.6 million, vacations with Karlie Kloss, and just married her businessman boyfriend in a secret ceremony

Tristan Fewings/Getty Princess Beatrice is one of the Queen’s grandchildren.

Princess Beatrice, who married businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony on July 17, is ninth in line for the British throne.

She has an estimated net worth of $US4.6 million and “works full time in business,” according to the royal family.

From lavish royal weddings to vacations with celebrities, Princess Beatrice leads a fabulous life.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Princess Beatrice is what’s known as a “blood princess” – born into her royal title. Unlike Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle who married into the royal family, Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie are Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren, and thus in line for the throne.

Besides being a fixture at royal events, Princess Beatrice works in New York City, vacations with celebrities like Karlie Kloss and Ellie Goulding, and has been dubbed the reigning queen of fascinators.

On July 17, she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony after the coronavirus pandemic halted their original wedding plans.

Here’s a glimpse into Princess Beatrice’s royal life.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Ian Nicholson – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Beatrice with her parents.

She’s Queen Elizabeth’s fifth grandchild.

That makes her ninth in line to the throne.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Beatrice with the queen.

She’s the second woman in the line of succession. Princess Charlotte is the first.

She can usually be spotted along with other members of the royal family at ceremonial events like Trooping the Colour.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice at Trooping the Colour.

Princess Beatrice attended Trooping the Colour, a celebration of the queen’s birthday, in 2018.

She was Head Girl at St. George’s School in Ascot.

Liaison Princess Beatrice in high school.

Princess Beatrice posed on her first day of school at St. George’s in 2000.

She and her sister, Eugenie, are both worth an estimated $US4.6 million, according to OK! Magazine.

Getty Images/Chris Jackson Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

That fortune reportedly comes from royal trust funds as well as from accounts set up after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996.

Her bio on the royal family’s official website says that she now “works full time in business,” but people aren’t exactly sure what that entails.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images She’s a ‘business matchmaker.’

She’s been described as a “business matchmaker” connecting startups with potential investors in her work with Afiniti, an American software company. The Daily Beast speculated that she’s actually working more as a brand ambassador since the company has declined to further explain her involvement. The Duke of York’s office has simply said that she’s “continuing to work in business.”

She’s also patron of a number of charities focused on improving the lives of young people.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI in New York City in 2016.

She supports Children in Crisis and Teenage Cancer Trust, among others.

And meets renowned changemakers through her charity programs.

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Malala Yousafzai.

Princess Beatrice met Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin during a reception for Youth, Education and the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

Princess Beatrice is good friends with Karlie Kloss and other celebrities, accompanying them on glamorous vacations.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Karlie Kloss.

On a vacation in Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert, Princess Beatrice was joined by Victoria’s Secret supermodel Karlie Kloss, singer Ellie Goulding, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Joshua Kushner – Jared Kushner ‘s brother and Kloss’ husband.

She even attended Kloss and Kushner’s second wedding in Wyoming in June 2019, according to Kloss’ Instagram.

She combines her fashion sense with her charity work on occasion.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson walked down the catwalk at the Fashion Relief Show during London Fashion Week in 2007.

She attended the 2018 Met Gala in a regal purple dress with embellished neck and shoulder pieces.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Princess Beatrice at the Met Gala.

The theme of the gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Her Philip Treacy fascinator at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding was another memorable style moment.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrive at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

The hat was later auctioned off for charity for $US109,435, according to Marie Claire.

But she’s worn eye-catching fascinators at many royal engagements.

WPA Pool / Getty Images Princess Beatrice in a fascinator.

They match her outfits perfectly.

Some are more ornate than others.

Ian McIlgorm/Pool/Reuters Another style moment from Princess Beatrice.

She wore an elaborate butterfly fascinator to the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008.

She’s the first member of the royal family to ever complete the London Marathon.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Running the London Marathon.

Princess Beatrice ran the London Marathon in 2010 as part of a 34-person human caterpillar to raise money for charity.

She may or may not have a secret Instagram.

beayork/Instagram This might be her Instagram.

Princess Beatrice was tagged in a group photo that included Karlie Kloss at a birthday party in LA as @beayork. It’s a private account, so there’s no way to know for sure if it’s hers. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, has a public Instagram account.

She had been living in St James’s Palace with her sister Eugenie, but reportedly moved out when Eugenie got married.

According to The Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie lived together in St James’s Palace in central London for 10 years. But apparently only full-time royals get to live on palace grounds for free. Their father Prince Andrew had reportedly been paying upwards of $US26,000 per year in rent. Since Eugenie’s wedding, Beatrice splits her time between London and New York City.

St James’s Palace is one of many properties owned by the royal family.

She ended her relationship with Uber executive Dave Clark after nearly 10 years, and began dating businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2018.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Portrait Gala 2019 in London, England.

The Princess and Dave Clark dated for almost 10 years after Prince William introduced them at a birthday party, according to People. They split in 2016, and Clark got engaged to Lynn Anderson less than a year later, tying the knot in 2017.

Princess Beatrice began dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2018 after Mozzi split from Dara Huang, his fiancée and the mother of his child. Mozzi has some royal lineage himself – his father is an Italian count.

The couple made their first public appearance in March 2019 and attended other events like the royal wedding of Ella Windsor in May.

Princess Beatrice got engaged to Mozzi in 2019 with a ring he designed worth an estimated $US100,000.

Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace The couple’s official engagement photos.

Mozzi designed the 3.5-carat ring with tapered baguettes in collaboration with designer Shaun Leane.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17.

Misan Harriman Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Their original wedding plans involved a ceremony at Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace and a wedding reception at Buckingham Palace in May, but they had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a lavish royal wedding, they held a secret ceremony in The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and close family members.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.