11 things you probably didn’t know about Penn Badgley

According to Elle magazine, The two secretly dated for almost three years while filming “Gossip Girl.” Reportedly, no one on set knew the two had broken up in real life until the season two finale of the series.
While on “Gossip Girl,” Badgley said he had to save his chest hair off.
In 2008, Badgley said he envied co-star the chest hair of Ed Westwick (who played Chuck on “Gossip Girl”) because he wasn’t allowed to have any during filming.
“I envy his chest hair, ’cause they make me shave my chest for the show,” he told People magazine.
He said he’s written a song for every woman he’s ever been with.
But he said the creators thought he’d be great for the role because of how important it was for viewers to understand Joe’s humanity.
“To be honest, in the beginning of the process, I had no interest in humanizing [Joe]. Like, please, spare us,” he added. “But then I realized the only thing you can do as an actor is bring a character to life, and all that means.”
Badgley, therefore, is named after a brand of tennis balls, not the state of Pennsylvania, as some people might assume.
He did voiceover work for Nintendo.
Not everyone can say they started their career at Nintendo. Some of Badgley’s first work included voicing over characters in Nintendo’s Mario video game series, including “Mario Golf” and “Mario Tennis.”
His childhood crush was Parker Posey.
According to Intelligencer, in an old interview in Seventeen magazine, Badgley revealed his childhood crush was actress Parker Posey, who, like Badgley, hails from Maryland.
He graduated from high school when he was 13 years old.
“I graduated when I was 13,” he told the Mirror in 2009. “It was really just to avoid the on-set tutor thing. I was taking community college courses when I wasn’t working so I’d spend six months working and six months going to school, on and off.”
He added that he was accepted to the University of Southern California but has yet to attend.
“I was frustrated and I was broke and I was depressed, and I was like, ‘I cannot do that again. I can’t,'” he told Vulture in 2012. He accepted the role in “Gossip Girl” just as he was about to accept a job as a waiter.