11 things you probably didn’t know about Penn Badgley

Before he was on “Gossip Girl” he was in “John Tucker Must Die.”

Badgley had a pretty successful career prior to his appearance on “Gossip Girl.”

With roles on several TV series and in films, including “The Young and the Restless” and “Easy A,” it’s safe to say Badgley has had quite a bit of experience playing a student.

But before he played the famous Brooklynite Dan Humphrey, Badgley appeared in the teen movie “John Tucker Must Die” as Scott, “The Other Tucker.”