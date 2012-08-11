Everything You Need To Know About Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's New Running Mate

Photo: AP

Presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney announced his running mate this morning: Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan. Over the next three months, the race is on for the Romney and Obama campaigns to define Ryan to the American public.



Specifically, the race will begin to become a debate not just on the future of tax rates and the American economy — it will become a race largely defined on how to fix the nation’s ballooning deficit. Ryan is best known for his budget proposal that has grown into the Republican Party’s official platform.

So, who is Paul Ryan? What’s his backstory? And how will Republicans and Democrats attempt to define him?

