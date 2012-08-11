Everything You Need To Know About Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's New Running Mate

Photo: AP
Presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney announced his running mate this morning: Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan. Over the next three months, the race is on for the Romney and Obama campaigns to define Ryan to the American public.
Specifically, the race will begin to become a debate not just on the future of tax rates and the American economy — it will become a race largely defined on how to fix the nation’s ballooning deficit. Ryan is best known for his budget proposal that has grown into the Republican Party’s official platform.
So, who is Paul Ryan? What’s his backstory? And how will Republicans and Democrats attempt to define him?
'The reason I got involved in public service, by and large, if I had to credit one thinker, one person, it would be Ayn Rand,' Ryan said of the author of 'Atlas Shrugged.'
Early in his political career, Ryan worked as a speechwriter for former vice presidential nominee Jack Kemp — while being a fitness trainer.
He had to supplement his income with various odd jobs, including as a waiter and fitness trainer.
Ryan was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1998, when he beat Democrat Lydia Spottswood.
Here's a picture that Democrats will use often. Ryan voted for the Iraq War resolution in 2004. He also voted in favour of TARP in 2008, another controversial tab on his vote record.
The budget would enact cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security and eliminate Obamacare. The plan would also redraw income taxes into two major brackets -- 25 per cent and 10 per cent.
