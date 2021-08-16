Meet the first 24 contestants who are looking for love on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

During Katie Thurston’s finale on August 9, Becca Kufrin was revealed as an addition to the cast. Becca Kufrin. ABC Kufrin becomes the first former lead to make their way to the “Paradise” beach. She first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2018, where the two initially got engaged before he brutally dumped her for his runner-up , Lauren Burnham. After that break-up, she became the star of her own season of “The Bachelorette” that same year and got engaged to her winner Garrett Yrigoyen. The two ultimately broke up in 2020.

Four new men were announced on July 13 after they exited Katie Thurston’s season. First up, Connor Brennan. Connor Brennan. Craig Sjodin/ABC Brennan, who showed up on the first night in a cat suit, was sent home during his one-on-one date after Thurston didn’t feel a spark with him. Although Brennan was upset, Bachelor Nation was excited to see that Connor B. would be returning to screens so soon.

James Bonsall arrived on the first night of Thurston’s season in a box. James Bonsall. Craig Sjodin/ABC Although he made a big impression as the “box guy,” Bonsall didn’t have much of a connection with Thurston and was sent home during week six.

Aaron Clancy seemed to be involved in a lot of drama during Thurston’s season. Aaron Clancy. Craig Sjodin/ABC Viewers got their first look at Clancy’s propensity for drama when he seemed to be involved in a full-on fight with Cody Menks during night one — with no explanation from either party or the show. He then moved on to beefing with Karl Smith, Thomas Jacobs, and finally Hunter Montgomery before getting eliminated.

Tre Cooper was one of the sweetest contestants from Thurston’s season. Tre Cooper. Craig Sjodin/ABC Cooper, a fan-favorite, made it to week six of Thurston’s season and seemed to get along with almost everyone, including Thurston.

Karl Smith made waves in his short time on Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Karl Smith. ABC Thurston’s contestants banded together to help get Smith the boot after he told her that there were men in the house who weren’t there for the right reasons. In a first for a rose ceremony, one of the contestants stepped up and said the men had “come together in solidarity” to tell Thurston that Smith — a motivational speaker — had lied to her, and that they didn’t believe she should keep him around. Thurston listened, and now Smith is headed to Mexico.

Abigail Heringer stole hearts early on during Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” even receiving the first impression rose. Abigail Heringer. ABC The 26-year-old financial manager from Oregon was the franchise’s first deaf contestant. “There’s something a little bit different about me, and that is I’m deaf,” Heringer, who was eliminated from James’ season in week seven, told him during the premiere. “So I’m going to be reading your lips a lot tonight, but thankfully you have really beautiful lips.”

Serena Pitt made a big impression on the most recent season of “The Bachelor,” making it to the final four of James’ season. Serena Pitt. ABC But Pitt — a publicist from Canada — shocked the “Bachelor” star when she decided to break up with him after their hometown date, saying that she’d had “moments where I’ve struggled.”

Mari Pepin-Solis was another contestant on James’ season of “The Bachelor.” Mari Pepin-Solis. ABC The Maryland beauty queen — who made the top 10 at Miss USA in 2019 — was eliminated in week four of her season, but she won over fans by refusing to let fellow contestant Victoria James ruin her wedding photo shoot with Matt.

Jessenia Cruz also competed for James’ heart on “The Bachelor.” Jessenia Cruz. ABC Cruz, a social media marketer from Texas, became a central part of the bullying storyline on James’ season when she told him that another contestant, MJ Snyder, had been one of the antagonists. The pair ended up on a classic two-on-one “Bachelor” date, with Cruz saying that Snyder had lied to James about “toxicity in the house.” Snyder was eliminated, while Cruz made it to week seven of the competition.

Serena Chew also made her mark on James’ season of “The Bachelor,” going head-to-head with future “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston. Serena Chew. ABC Chew, a flight attendant from San Francisco, confronted Thurston for talking to James about bullying among the women. “I’m continuously being taken away by your antics,” Chew told Thurston during one episode. “I don’t think you’re truly here for Matt.” Both women were eliminated shortly after the confrontation.

Few “Bachelor” contestants made more headlines during their stint on the show than Victoria Larson, who dubbed herself “Queen Victoria” during James’ season. Victoria Larson. ABC Larson caused so much trouble in the “Bachelor” mansion — including calling a contestant “the dumbest ho I’ve ever met” and snatching a crown off someone’s head — that many fans accused her of being a producer plant Meanwhile, former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay spoke out against Larson, telling Insider at the time that she was confused why the show continued to promote her antics. “People are not entertained and amused by Victoria, or the ‘queen’ as she calls herself, yet she got to go on ‘Good Morning America’ and was given a bigger platform,” Lindsay added. “All her behavior is being rewarded.”

Brendan Morais was a fan-favorite on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette,” making it to Adams’ final three. Brendan Morais. ABC But it was Morais who decided to leave the show, realizing he wasn’t ready to propose after he and Adams looked at Neil Lane engagement rings during their date. “There’s a big part of me that still needs time to heal,” he told Adams during the break-up, referencing his past divorce. “There’s a big part of me that still needs time to grow, because I think there are pieces of myself I need to pick up.”

Ivan Hall was also beloved on Adams’ season before he was surprisingly eliminated due to religious differences. Ivan Hall. ABC While Adams is a practicing Christian, Hall — an aeronautical engineer from Texas — identifies as agnostic. Following his elimination, Hall told Insider that he believes the franchise needs more religious diversity “Diversity doesn’t just mean race to me,” he added. ” To be able to get those nonreligious stories, or Jewish, or Muslim, or whatever else instead of just Christian, I think would add a lot of value and bring a lot more audience members in that maybe haven’t tuned in as much.”

Kenny Braasch also competed on Crawley and Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette.” Kenny Braasch. ABC The 40-year-old boy-band manager never received solo dates from either women, but he was always good at getting a laugh during the group dates.

Noah Erb joined season 16 of “The Bachelorette” when Tayshia Adams became the lead. Noah Erb. Craig Sjodin/ABC He didn’t last long, and was mainly memorable for two things: his moustache, which he let Adams shave on-camera, and his beef with Bennett Jordan that resulted in both of them getting sent home.

Natasha Parker was on Peter Weber’s season, and made it to week seven before getting eliminated on a one-on-one date. Natasha Parker. Craig Sjodin/ABC Parker currently hosts the official Bachelor Nation podcast “Click Bait” alongside Adams and Joe Amabile, so she’ll definitely have at least one friend on the beach.

Deandra Kanu was sent home during week four on Weber’s season. Deandra Kanu. Craig Sjodin/ABC Kanu didn’t get much screen-time during her tenure on “The Bachelor,” which means she could emerge as a surprise star on the beach.

Kelsey Weir made it all the way to hometowns during Weber’s season before getting sent home. You may remember her from #ChampagneGate. Kelsey Weir. Craig Sjodin/ABC Weir was also reportedly in the running to be the Bachelorette before it was given to Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams.

Maurissa Gunn was sent home during night one of Weber’s season. Maurissa Gunn. Craig Sjodin/ABC Gunn was one of the women who was introduced individually in the premiere of Weber’s season, only to be sent home that night.

Tammy Ly started off as a fan-favorite, but was given a villain edit by the end of her time on Weber’s season. Tammy Ly. Craig Sjodin/ABC Ly was involved in some drama with Kelsey Weir, accusing Weir of being unstable and having a drinking problem. Then, after that didn’t pan out, she immediately began beefing with Mykenna Dorn by claiming Dorn was immature. Ly was eventually sent home during a two-on-one date with Dorn by Weber. However, “Paradise” is a great place for a redemption story.

Victoria Paul (or Victoria P.) made it to week six on Weber’s season. Victoria Paul. Craig Sjodin/ABC Paul was also involved in drama during her time on the show. She claimed that another contestant, Alayah Benavidez, had asked her to lie to Weber and say they didn’t know each other — although they had competed in pageants together and were supposedly good friends. Paul and Weber ended up mutually deciding that they weren’t meant to be and she left the competition.

Joe Amabile, better known as “Grocery Store Joe” was sent home on night one of Becca Kufrin’s season, and then appeared on season five of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Joe Amabile. Craig Sjodin/ABC Amabile ended up leaving season five brokenhearted after his break-up with Kendall Long, but the two revealed they had reconciled at the finale. They announced their break-up in January 2020.