11 things you probably didn’t know about Olivia Colman

Colman and her husband met doing a show together at Cambridge.

Colman and her husband, Ed Sinclair, met doing a production of Alan Ayckbourn’s “Table Manners” at Cambridge University’s Footlights Dramatic Club.

Per Hello magazine, Coleman told The Telegraph that it was love at first sight for her, and they got married in 2001.

“We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age then you’re fine. For me it was thunderbolts straight away,” she said.