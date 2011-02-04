Who Is Obama's favourite Hedge Funder?

Forget Obama’s Wall Street bromances with bankers — what about hedge funders?



We were all so busy pondering Obama’s love tussles with Jamie Dimon that we missed the president’s favourite traders.

But we now know at least one of them.

From AR,

Like any savvy hedger, [John] Arnold donates to both the Republican and the Democratic parties, but in 2008 threw the bulk of his monetary support behind Barack Obama, hosting a swank event in Houston at the Pelham Avenue home of Perkins, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. “The event wasn’t held long before Obama swept the primaries,” says an attendee.

“But at the time we joked that, knowing John’s Midas touch, Obama would be a shoo-in for president.” Obama reciprocated, sending invites to his inauguration and, most recently, the White House Christmas party.

Nice.

Here’s what Obama really thinks of Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.