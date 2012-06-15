Who Is Neel Kashkari?

He’s been nicknamed Neel “Kash & Karry”, but really who is he? Deal Journal profiles the 35-year old temporary head of the Office of Financial Stability (writing that still feels very weird):



Here’s the portrait that emerged: Kashkari is smart, dutiful, detail-oriented, and takes orders well. In the parlance of investment banking, he is a good “execution guy”: He leaves strategy to the bigwigs. But if you give him a project, he will prioritise, delegate and finish it.

These people report he has an amiable manner and is a good, intent listener. He doesn’t make waves and never dominates a discussion; he thinks before he speaks and he lets people express themselves. He is particularly good at presenting complicated ideas and leading team projects that depend on gaining cooperation from others. Those include the Sunrayce project to build a solar car as well as his work on the space telescope. “Neel is just plain good, with a high standard of ethics,” said Dr. Surinder Bhardwaj, a Hindu community priest who is a close family friend to the Kashkaris in Ohio. “This is a responsibility that requires the interest of the nation as a whole, and requires a very strong base of morality, which he has.”

The whole thing is a quick, worthwhile read, and actually it’s pretty refreshing. He’s not some visionary wunderkind with out-there ideas. He’s a very smart guy with a good record for getting things done. Sounds like what we need about now.

See Also: Everyone Agrees We’re Screwed…So Was That The Market Bottom?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.