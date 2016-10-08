'Access Hollywood' reveals married woman Trump says he tried to sleep with in lewd recording

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images TV host Nancy O’Dell arrives at the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

“Access Hollywood” has identified the married woman whom Donald Trump admitted to hitting on in a lewd recording from 2005 that was released Friday.

Her name is Nancy O’Dell, and she’s a former “Access Hollywood” host. She’s currently a co-host of “Entertainment Tonight.”

The recording, which was picked up in 2005 by a hot mic and published by The Washington Post, came from an interaction between Trump and Billy Bush, who then worked for “Access Hollywood.”

Trump mentioned a “Nancy” on the recording, saying he “moved on” her, but the woman’s last name was not revealed in the clip.

“I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it,” Trump can be heard saying about O’Dell. “I did try and f— her. She was married.”

Trump said that he took O’Dell “furniture shopping” but that she still wouldn’t sleep with him.

O’Dell had worked with Trump on his Miss USA beauty pageant in 2004 and 2005. In 2007, he allegedly tried to boot her from hosting the program because she would be several months pregnant at the time of the event.

“Access Hollywood” said it found the clip while going through old interviews it had conducted with Trump. This footage was shot while Trump was arriving on the set of “Days of Our Lives” to tape a segment for Trump’s upcoming cameo on the soap opera.

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” Trump said in a Friday statement. “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologise if anyone was offended.”

