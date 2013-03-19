Meet Marshall Henderson, The Mississippi Bad Boy Who's Going To Hijack The NCAA Tournament

Tony Manfred
marshall henderson laughing ole miss player

Photo: AP

Marshall Henderson is college basketball’s greatest troll.He taunts opposing fans, trash talks opposing coaches, and tends to sulk and swagger his way through games.

He is hated by some, but he plays with a passion and recklessness that is impossible to resist.

If Ole Miss makes a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament, there is no doubt Marshall Henderson will be the talk of the sports world.

Here’s why he’s the best college basketball villain in years.

He aggressively taunts opposing players and fans

He says his troll routine is intentional

Source: Al.com

He even went so far as to do Florida's famed Gator Chomp during Ole Miss's upset in the SEC title game

(via USA Today)

He called opposing coaches losers for not picking him for the All-SEC team

Source: Steven Godfrey

He also blew off a postgame press conference earlier this year because it was Saturday night

Source: Clarion Ledger

Here it is in action

(via SB Nation)

Source: USA Today

Antics aside, he's actually a good player. He leads the SEC in scoring

And has a tendency to drain big shots from anywhere on the court, like this one

But he's a gunner. He has attempted the most three-pointers in the country

Source: Las Vegas Sun

He transferred three times since 2010, playing for Utah, Texas Tech, and junior college South Plains

Ole Miss are underdogs against Wisconsin. But if they pull they upset, there's no doubt you'll be hearing from him

How does he compare with another outspoken sports figure

The 10 Most Outrageous Things Kobe Bryant Said Last Weekend >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.