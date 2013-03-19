Meet Marshall Henderson, The Mississippi Bad Boy Who's Going To Hijack The NCAA Tournament

Photo: AP
Marshall Henderson is college basketball’s greatest troll.He taunts opposing fans, trash talks opposing coaches, and tends to sulk and swagger his way through games.
He is hated by some, but he plays with a passion and recklessness that is impossible to resist.
If Ole Miss makes a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament, there is no doubt Marshall Henderson will be the talk of the sports world.
Here’s why he’s the best college basketball villain in years.
He even went so far as to do Florida's famed Gator Chomp during Ole Miss's upset in the SEC title game
He transferred three times since 2010, playing for Utah, Texas Tech, and junior college South Plains
Ole Miss are underdogs against Wisconsin. But if they pull they upset, there's no doubt you'll be hearing from him
