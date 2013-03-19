Meet Marshall Henderson, The Mississippi Bad Boy Who's Going To Hijack The NCAA Tournament

Photo: AP

Marshall Henderson is college basketball’s greatest troll.He taunts opposing fans, trash talks opposing coaches, and tends to sulk and swagger his way through games.



He is hated by some, but he plays with a passion and recklessness that is impossible to resist.

If Ole Miss makes a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament, there is no doubt Marshall Henderson will be the talk of the sports world.

Here’s why he’s the best college basketball villain in years.

