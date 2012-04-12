Who Is Mark O'Mara?

Photo: Mark O’Mara Law

Just one day after his first two lawyers fired him as a client, Trayvon Martin killer George Zimmerman has a new attorney: Orlando lawyer Mark O’Mara. CNN reports that O’Mara will represent Zimmerman against the second-degree murder charges filed today by State Attorney Angela Corey.



According to a bio on the O’Mara Law Group website, O’Mara is a criminal and family law attorney, as well as a legal analyst for Central Florida’s WKMG Channel 6.

In fact, just yesterday, O’Mara was opining about the Zimmerman case, telling WKMG-Channel 6 that he was “surprised that two attorneys who were no longer counsel talked for an hour about a case that they’re no longer involved in.”

“I think that was a little problematic,” O’Mara said. “You’re not supposed to talk about a client’s case, for the most part at all, and yet they answered dozens of questions.”

O’Mara also commented on the Martin case last month, telling WKMG that the shooting could be legally justified by Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. He also said that, without witnesses, it will come down to Zimmerman’s word without any contradictions.

“If you can present evidence or at least your own testimony that (you) felt in fear that he was going to commit great bodily injury or death, that is what kicks in the statutory protection that you’re allowed to respond with deadly force,” O’Mara said.

O’Mara achieved minor local celebrity status in Central Florida as a TV legal analyst during the Casey Anthony trial. O’Mara frequently argued for fairness in the media’s coverage of the Anthony trial, and has said that he believes there was a bias against the defence.

Here’s a video of O’Mara hanging out with his dog and chatting with someone about the Anthony case.

