Meet Marie Newman, the Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez-backed progressive who won the Democratic primary bid for a Congressional seat in Illinois

Debanjali Bose
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/GettyMarie Newman, a progressive Democrat, is up for a Congressional seat in Illinois.

On Tuesday night, Marie Newman, a progressive Democrat, beat 15-year incumbent, Rep. Dan Lipinski in the Democratic primary for a congressional seat in Illinois.

Sara Burnett/APMarie Newman.

In a 2017 interview with Business Insider, Newman described herself as a “suburban mother” who supports “working families, healthcare for all, and everybody’s rights.”

Charles Rex Arbogast/APMarie Newman.

Newman’s 2020 run was supported by the progressive group Justice Democrats, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and EMILY’s List, which supports female Democratic candidates who support abortion access.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP ImagesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In an interview with the New York Times, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said, “Marie Newman is a textbook example of one of the ways that we could be better as a party — to come from a deep blue seat and to be championing all the issues we need to be championing.”

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty ImagesMarie Newman.

Commenting on her win, Newman tweeted she was “bursting with pride” and drew attention to the work she says she intends to do “to lower health care costs, to fight climate change, and to build an economy that works for everyone.”

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty ImagesMarie Newman.

Her opponent, Lipinski, is one of the few House Democrats to oppose most abortions. He also opposed the Affordable Care Act and same-sex marriage, until the latter was legalised in 2015. Lipinski took the House seat over from his father in 2005.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesRep. Dan Lipinski

This isn’t the first time Newman and Lipinski have come head-to-head. In the 2018 midterm, Newman lost to Lipinski by a margin of a little over two percentage points.

David Weigel/The Washington Post/Getty ImagesLipinski and Newman in 2018.

During her first run, Former Presidential candidate Sen. Kristen Gillibrand said in a statement that a vote for Newman is “another vote for health care, for women, and for our LGBTQ friends and family.”

Mary Altaffer/APSen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Newman was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois and raised in the Southwest Side of Chicago. She attended Marquette University before transferring to the University of Wisconsin.

Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty ImagesThe University of Wisconsin, Madison campus.

Newman has worked as a business consultant and ad agency partner in the past. A LinkedIn page for “Marie Newman & Associates” listed the company as a marketing and advertising agency founded in 2005 and based out of Chicago.

Getty ImagesAerial view of Chicago.

Her campaign page talks about an anti-bullying non-profit she started after one of children faced bullying.

Charles Rex Arbogast/APMarie Newman.

