Meet Margot Robbie: The Actress Whose Career Has Exploded Since Starring In 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

Mary Cybulski/Paramount Pictures Since her appearance in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses.

Australian Margot Robbie played Jordan Belfort’s blonde bombshell wife, Naomi Lapaglia, in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Since then, Robbie’s role as the Duchess of Bay Ridge has gotten her a lot of attention in Hollywood.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros.’ announced Robbie will star in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of “Tarzan” opposite “True Blood” star Alexander Skarsgard.

Between now and 2016 it’s one of five big projects for the 23-year-old actress.

Here’s what else she’s currently working on:

Robbie strikes us as the next Scarlett Johansson meets Amanda Seyfried. She even stole the “Z for Zachariah” role away from the latter actress.

Before “Wall Street,” Robbie started out as a soap opera star in Australia where she earned two Logie Award nominations — the equivalent of our Emmys —

for her role on “Neighbours.”

Here’s Robbie at the Logie Awards in 2009:

In 2010, she left Australia to pursue a career in Hollywood. You may recognise her for a role she landed on ABC’s short-lived series “Pan Am” or a part in last year’s “About Time,” featuring Rachel McAdams.

Here’s Robbie in 2011’s “Pan Am” (right):

Hollywood’s not the only one courting Robbie now.

After nude scenes in “The Wolf in the Wolf of Wall Street,” Hugh Hefner asked her to pose for Playboy. Don’t expect to see her in the magazine, though.

Robbie told New Zealand radio station The Edge she turned down the offer saying “her family [was] through enough.” The actress revealed to Jimmy Kimmel she had already lied to her family about filming nude scenes in “Wall Street.”

Now, Robbie is starting work on “Z for Zachariah,” dying her blonde locks brown for the role.

Here’s a photo of the star on set that she shared on WhoSay:

