Who is Marc Siegel, the doctor who will inspect President Trump on Fox News?

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Dr. Marc Siegel

President Donald Trump will be inspected on live TV by Fox News contributor Marc Siegel Friday night on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Siegel, a 64-year-old physician and associate professor of medicine at New York University, has largely praised Trump’s pandemic response.

The doctor was also the one to interview Trump during his infamous “person, woman, man, camera, TV” comments on taking a cognitive screening test for dementia.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump is set to be inspected on live TV by Dr. Marc Siegel Friday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Siegel, 64, is a Fox News contributor, a physician, and an associate professor of medicine at New York University.

He has mostly praised Trump’s coronavirus response â€” to the point of having to apologise in March for saying COVID-19 “at worst, worst-case scenario it could be the flu” â€” and has experience interviewing Trump.

In July, Siegel’s interview with Trump included the now infamous “person, woman, man, camera, TV” quote when the president revealed he took a cognitive screening test for dementia.

Siegel’s early life and education:

Siegel went to East Meadow High School in New York’s Nassau County on Long Island before going to Brown University, where he got his bachelor’s degree in 1978.

He got his MD from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1985.

Siegel has been teaching at NYU since 1988, according to his LinkedIn page.

Siegel’s media career

Siegel is the author of several books, including “False Alarm: the Truth About the Epidemic of Fear” (2005), “Bird Flu: Everything You Need to Know About the Next Pandemic” (2006), and “The Inner Pulse: Unlocking the Secret Code of Sickness and Health” (2011).

He was a vocal critic of President Barack Obama, and rose to prominence early in the coronavirus pandemic for comparing it to the flu in March.

“Because at worst, at worst, worst-case scenario it could be the flu,” he said in an appearance on “Hannity.”

Siegel also received criticism during the 2016 campaign for floating conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton’s health on Fox News.

The July interview with Trump on his cognitive test results was panned on late night comedy shows because of Trump’s “person, woman, man, camera, TV” quote.

Siegel has a new book out on the coronavirus, titled “COVID: the Politics of Fear and the Power of Science.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.