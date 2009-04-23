Who Is Making Money Off Of Susan Boyle? Les Miserables

We already know that neither YouTube nor Fremantle Media is cashing in on Susan Boyle’s YouTube success, but the singing sensation is helping boost revenues for Les Miserables.



The original London cast recording of “I Dreamed A Dream” is generating some significant sales on iTunes, finally cracking the top 100 this week. The song’s currently at No. 93. It’s doing even better in Canada, where the song’s the 79th best-seller on that country’s iTunes store.

And the full soundtrack to the London performance of the musical is doing even better: It’s the 45th most downloaded album on iTunes and it’s flying off the shelves at Canadian HMV stores.

Plus ticket sales for an upcoming production of Les Miz in Vancouver have tripled over the past few days.

We’re glad Les Miserables is making money off of Susan Boyle’s performance. Those street urchins could use the cash.

