Meet Lolo Jones, The Athlete Who Says Staying A Virgin Is 'Harder Than Training For The Olympics'

Lolo Jones made waves yesterday when HBO released a clip from a “Real Sports” feature where she said keeping her virginity is “harder than training for the Olympics.”Last night, the full feature aired, and guess what: Lolo’s virginity is only like the 5th most interesting thing about her.



As it turns out, she grew up dirt poor and quasi-homeless in Iowa before miraculously overcoming her circumstances.

She now makes hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in endorsements, and she’s poised to become the breakout star of the 2012 Olympics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.