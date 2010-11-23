Who Is Leslie Frazier?

Photo: AP Images

The Vikings fired head coach Brad Childress and promoted defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to replace him on an interim basis.He’s the second coordinator to replace his head coach this month. Previously, Jason Garrett was named interim head coach after Dallas fired Wade Phillips.



Vikings players – and even Brad Childress – have said Frazier would do a “tremendous job” as a head coach.

Frazier joined the Vikings staff in 2007 as a defensive coordinator. He replaced current Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Previously, from 1999 to 2006 he worked on the defensive coaching staffs of the Eagles, Bengals, and Colts.This will be his first stint as a head coach.

Frazier was a lead candidate for the Broncos and Rams jobs in 2009.

Under his watch, the Vikings defence has ranked among the best in the league. Minnesota finished sixth in 2008 and 2009 in total defence, and led the league in sacks last year.

This season Minnesota is tenth in yards allowed per game, but their opponents average 22.6 points per game. But that’s because the team has turned the ball over 25 times, fourth most in the NFL. Brett Favre is responsible for 20 of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.