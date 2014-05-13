MEET LARRY WILMORE: The Daily Show's 'Black Correspondent' Replacing Stephen Colbert

Comedy Central/’The Daily Show’ ‘The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore’ will replace ‘The Colbert Report’ in January 2015.

It was announced on Friday that comedian Larry Wilmore will be taking over Stephen Colbert‘s post-“Daily Show” time slot on Comedy Central in January 2015.

The show will be called “The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore,” and will be “a comedic look at news, current events and pop culture from unique perspectives not typically on display in late night television,” according to the network.

‘I’d Rather We Got Casinos: And Other Black Thoughts’ In January 2009, Wilmore published ‘I’d Rather We Got Casinos: And Other Black Thoughts,’ a political humour book.

But who is Larry Wilmore, the man appointed to the coveted spot as Stephen Colbert’s successor, whose show will have the benefit of a “Daily Show” lead-in?

Wilmore, 52, has been working in the entertainment industry as a writer, actor, and TV producer since the 1980s.

After getting his start writing episodes of “In Living Colour,” “The Office,” and “The Bernie Mac Show,” Wilmore became known to TV audiences when he joined “The Daily Show” in 2006 as the “Senior Black Correspondent.”

Wilmore’s appearances on “The Daily Show” often center on humorous observations of the Black experience in American society.

By 2011 he had a recurring role on the ABC comedy “Happy Endings,” where he played Damon Wayans, Jr.’s uptight boss.

In 2012, Wilmore appeared in a solo Showtime comedy special titled “Larry Wilmore Talks About Race, Religion and Sex in Utah.”

Wilmore has had a field day recently on “The Daily Show,” talking all things Donald Sterling, Cliven Bundy, and “white people being crazy.”

When Jon Stewart asked the Senior Black Correspondent why the race conversation is so explosive right now, Wilmore replied deadpan, “Well Jon, the minorities are mad for the obvious reasons — stop and frisk, unequal opportunities, voter suppression, unfair sentencing laws, Trayvon Martin, stealing our music, diabetes…”

Watch Wilmore discuss his take on more current events below:



In 2012, Wilmore appeared as a political pundit discussing the fact that 0% of voters were supporting Mitt Romney (1:20). He compared Romey being a Mormon to Obama being black.

In 2011, Wilmore joked at the Congressional Correspondents dinner presentation about the evolution of the word “black.”

Wilmore — who currently resides in Los Angeles with his actress-wife, Leilani Jones, and two children — will be moving his family to New York for the new gig.

“I’m beyond excited to have this chance to continue my relationships with Comedy Central and the brilliant Jon Stewart,” Wilmore said in a statement. “I love the city of New York and promise to only wear my Laker t-shirts when I’m layering.”

