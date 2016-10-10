One of the debate questioners became an instant internet sensation

Before he was even finished asking his question at the second presidential debate on Sunday, Kenneth Bone had become an instant online sensation.
Near the end of the second presidential debate, Bone — a former Domino’s Pizza manager and classic-car enthusiast, according to his Facebook page — posed a question for the two candidates about how they would craft their energy policies to reduce emissions while not harming jobs.
Bone’s earnest delivery, bright sweater, and suggestive yet punchy name attracted instant attention online, inspiring thousands of tweets and a Facebook fan page with thousands of followers:
Some observers inquired about Bone’s relationship status:
Former President Bill Clinton also went out of his way after the debate to thank Bone for his question:
Bone seemingly wanted to take in the moment before he left the stage.
