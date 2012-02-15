KATE UPTON: Meet The 19-Year-Old Who Is Now The Biggest Supermodel On Earth

Tony Manfred
kate upton modelling

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Upton became a superstar this week when she landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.At just 19 years old, Upton looks primed to crossover and have a long career in the entertainment industry.

She’s young, confident, and one of the savviest self-promoters in the industry.

You may not know her now, but she’s about to get huge.

Source: Florida Today

She was born in Michigan, and is a big University of Michigan fan. The Uptons have a family reunion for the Michigan-Ohio State game every year

Source: 97.1 The Ticket

When she was 15 (!), she went to an open casting call for Elite Model Management in Miami. They offered her a contract on the spot

Source: Equine Chronicle

By 2011, she was the face of Guess, appearing in print ads like this one. But much bigger things were to come...

She seems pretty comfortable in her own skin. Here was her first tweet ever

In late 2011, rumours surfaced that she was dating New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez. She'd been tweeting pictures of herself in Jets gear all season

Even before she hit the SI swimsuit cover, she had delved into other areas of the entertainment industry. She'll be in the upcoming adaptation of The Three Stooges...

...And she appeared in a spicy trailer for the video game MLB 2k12 just in time for baseball season

But modelling is her bread and butter. And today, she reached the pinnacle of the profession by landing on the SI Swimsuit Issue cover

BONUS FUN FACT #1: Her great grandfather invented the washing machine. The first mass-produced washer was made by the Upton Machine Co. in 1911

Source: NBC Sports

BONUS FUN FACT #2: Her uncle is Michigan congressman Fred Upton. See the resemblance?

Source: Politico

Source: Equine Chronicle

More Swimsuit Issue

How The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Went From Conservative To Tops Optional >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.