KATE UPTON: Meet The 19-Year-Old Who Is Now The Biggest Supermodel On Earth

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kate Upton became a superstar this week when she landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.At just 19 years old, Upton looks primed to crossover and have a long career in the entertainment industry.
She’s young, confident, and one of the savviest self-promoters in the industry.
You may not know her now, but she’s about to get huge.
She was born in Michigan, and is a big University of Michigan fan. The Uptons have a family reunion for the Michigan-Ohio State game every year
When she was 15 (!), she went to an open casting call for Elite Model Management in Miami. They offered her a contract on the spot
By 2011, she was the face of Guess, appearing in print ads like this one. But much bigger things were to come...
In late 2011, rumours surfaced that she was dating New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez. She'd been tweeting pictures of herself in Jets gear all season
Even before she hit the SI swimsuit cover, she had delved into other areas of the entertainment industry. She'll be in the upcoming adaptation of The Three Stooges...
But modelling is her bread and butter. And today, she reached the pinnacle of the profession by landing on the SI Swimsuit Issue cover
BONUS FUN FACT #1: Her great grandfather invented the washing machine. The first mass-produced washer was made by the Upton Machine Co. in 1911
