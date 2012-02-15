KATE UPTON: Meet The 19-Year-Old Who Is Now The Biggest Supermodel On Earth

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Upton became a superstar this week when she landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.At just 19 years old, Upton looks primed to crossover and have a long career in the entertainment industry.



She’s young, confident, and one of the savviest self-promoters in the industry.

You may not know her now, but she’s about to get huge.

