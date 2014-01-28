Everything You Need To Know About Kacey Musgraves -- The Girl Who Beat Out Taylor Swift For Best Country Album

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 25-year-old Kacey Musgraves took home two Grammy awards Sunday night.

Kacey Musgraves may not have won any awards for her colourful, bedazzled dress at the Grammys last night, but she did make waves by beating out Taylor Swift for Best Country Album and Best Country Song of the year.

If you’ve never heard of the country singer, here’s a quick crash course on what you need to know about the Grammy winner.

Expect to hear a lot more from her in the future.

1. She’s been around since 2008.

Musgraves stepped onto the country scene in ’08 releasing her first self-titled indie album a year earlier. However, she didn’t get any big recognition until last year when two singles “Apologise” and “See You Again” were released along with her Grammy-winning album, “Same Trailer Different Park.”

This marked the first year the country singer was up for Grammys.

Musgraves co-wrote every song on the album.

2. She’s older than Taylor Swift.

Don’t let that kiddie frock fool you. At 25, Musgraves is a half a year older than Swift.

3. These are her most-listened to songs.

Not familiar with Musgraves’ music? These are her most-listened to songs on Spotify:

“Merry Go ‘Round“

The song was named number one by Billboard for Best Country Singles of 2013.

“Follow Your Arrow“

“Blowin’ Smoke“

“Silver Lining“

“Keep it to Yourself“

You’ve probably heard the first song and didn’t realise it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4. If you watch “Nashville” on ABC you may have heard a song co-written by Musgraves.

Musgraves and artist Trent Dabbs co-wrote “Undermine” which was featured on the show and sung on air by Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten.

5. She’s a Texan.

The singer calls the small town of Golden, Texas her home.

6. She’s been playing guitar since the age of 12.

But she wrote her first song, “Notice Me,” at the age of nine.

7. She was on “Nashville Star.”

Musgraves finished in seventh place during season 5 of the USA network series.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

8. She seems like a pretty normal, silly, down to earth girl.

She posts photos with her family and pets on Instagram and Vine.

Kacey and her mum:

Watch her acceptance speech from last night below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

