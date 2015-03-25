Meet the richest Brazilian in the world who partnered with Warren Buffett to merge Heinz and Kraft

Kraft and Heinz are coming together in a massive merger that will create the 5th largest food company in the world. There are two investment firms behind it, Berkshire Hathaway and 3G.

Of course you know that Berkshire is helmed by legendary investor Warren Buffett, but 3G you may not be familiar with. It is helmed by the richest Brazilian in the world, Jorge Lemann.

Or as Buffett likes to call him, “Georgie Paolo.”

Over the course of his life, Lemann has gone from journalist to national tennis champion to banker and now billionaire investor.

“Money is simply a way of measuring if the business is going well or not, but money in and of itself doesn’t fascinate me,” Lemann said in January 2008, according to an interview published in HSM Management magazine. He declined to comment for this story.

Shows you that he’s just in it for the love of the game.

